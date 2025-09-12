Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

Volleyball outlasts Wake Forest in a 3-2 win at home

Cameron Joyce, Contributing Writer
September 12, 2025
CW / Anna Hathorn
Alabama volleyball players huddle during a set at home versus Wake Forest on Sept. 10, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Alabama Volleyball survived a late Wake Forest comeback this past Wednesday with a 3-2 win.

In Set 1, Alabama was in complete control. The team retook the lead from Wake Forest at 7-6 and never trailed or tied the rest of the set, winning 25-20. Alabama’s defense was lights out in the set with four total blocks and 18 digs. 

“It shows how competitively relentless we are,” head coach Rashinda Reed said. “We have been talking about who we are… and the fact that they were battling regardless of the score is massive.”

In Set 2, Alabama trailed for the first half and took its first lead at 16-15. Alabama then finished on a 9-3 run and clinched a 25-18 win. 

Set 3 was almost a miraculous comeback. With Wake Forest winning 24-14, Alabama went on a 9-0 run to make it a 24-23 and nearly pulled off the victory before Wake Forest’s Patryca Lagida got the game sealing kill for the Demon Deacons, clinching a  25-23 victory. 

Set 4 played out in a similar fashion. Down 24-17, Alabama fought all the way back to force overtime, where Wake Forest edged out a 28-26 win.

Alabama prevailed  in Set 5, with the set constantly going back-n-forth before the Crimson Tide went on to win 15-12.

Reed said she was proud of the team and the lessons that the players have learned from these past few weeks of play.

Alabama had another standout day offensively. Freshman Hannah Parant recorded a team high 48 assists, nine points and a .625 hitting percentage. Senior Sophie Agee had 33 total attacks, 16 kills and a .364 hitting percentage. Graduate transfer Victoria Barrett led the team with 70 total attacks and 26.5 points.

“It’s crazy being down 12 points and then coming back,” Agee said. “It’s a big emotional roller coaster but I am glad how we all stayed steady.”

Despite the offensive firepower, the Crimson Tide did struggle with errors. Alabama had 27 attack errors, nine service errors and two blocking errors.

“We did a good job finishing, but we need to start a little stronger,” Parant said. “There’s things we need to work on but I am still proud of this team.”

Alabama will travel to Florence, Alabama to take on Western Carolina in the North Alabama Classic on Saturday, Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. CT. Viewers can stream on ESPN+.

