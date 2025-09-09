Crimson Tide takes on Tobacco Road: Soccer has mixed result in East Coast road trip

Courtesy of UA Athletics Alabama soccer celebrates a game-tying goal on the road versus No. 3 Duke in Durham, NC on Sept. 7, 2025.

Alabama soccer traveled to central North Carolina last week to take on a pair of premier programs, returning with its first loss of the season and a draw against one of the top-ranked teams in the country.

Alabama 0, North Carolina 4

The Crimson Tide made its first stop on Sept. 4 in Chapel Hill, facing the defending national champions, No. 23 North Carolina.

What ensued was an all-out shoot out between the Tar Heels and the Crimson Tide. Alabama fired off nine shots, with two being on goal, while North Carolina shot 12 times with six being on goal and four finding the net.

Alabama’s defense held strong throughout the first half, only allowing the Tar Heels to pick up one goal. But once the second half began, the Crimson Tide’s defense capitulated and allowed three more unanswered goals.

Alabama’s offense shined in contrast, putting up seven of the team’s nine shots in the second half.

“We ran into a good team tonight and they showed us why they are the defending national champions,” head coach Wes Hart said. “I was pleased with the start of the game, but as the half wore on, they got into a rhythm and we conceded too much territory and possession.”

Alabama 1, Duke 1

The last stop on the road was in Durham on Sept. 7, facing the No. 3 Duke Blue Devils. In what seemed to be a sure loss, midfielder Nadia Ramadan pulled the Crimson Tide from the jaws of defeat.

With Duke and Alabama battling back and forth across the pitch the whole match, the score remained blank until the last minute of the first half when the Blue Devils scored.

“I’m really pleased with our team’s response today against a very good Duke team on the road. The first 15-20 minutes we were put under a ton of pressure,” Hart said. “It’s not typical for us to defend as much as we did today. We are used to having the ball and territory in most of the games we play. But today we had to adjust to a different style and tactic, and I thought the team was magnificent.”

Duke held the advantage right up to the last moments.

With less than a minute on the clock, the ball was thrown deep into Blue Devil territory. Alabama forward Maddie Padelski beat a defender to the ball and passed it to forward Gianna Paul. Less than four seconds had passed when the ball was heading for the foot of Ramadan, and then two seconds later the ball was in the net. The goalie hadn’t moved.

The Crimson Tide is now the second team this season to score on the Blue Devils, joining Penn State, thanks to Ramadan.

The match wasn’t over yet. Duke had the ball with 44 seconds on the clock and could fire off an unanswerable dagger at any point. The Crimson Tide defense held and kept the score 1-1 when the final horn blew.

Goalkeeper Madi Munguia played 90 minutes inside the goal. She faced 20 shots in the match, tallying four saves and only allowing one goal. Hart praised her, highlighting how her game-saving goals kept Alabama in the game. She was awarded the SEC Freshman of the Week award for her performance.

The Crimson Tide now returns home, facing its first conference matchup against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Thursday with kickoff slated for 7 p.m. CT.