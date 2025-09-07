Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White




Apartments in Tuscaloosa - ApartmentsForLegends.com







Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White
Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White
Categories:

SGA, C&IS launch Try Tuscaloosa

Maven Navarro, Editor-in-Chief
September 7, 2025
CW / Sarah Munzenmaier
The College of Communication and Information Sciences and SGA have launched a new internship program for students to get engaged in the West Alabama community.

The College of Communication and Information Sciences and the SGA launched Try Tuscaloosa, an internship program designed to engage students in the West Alabama community. 

Samantha Simmons, SGA vice president for academic affairs, interned with the Tuscaloosa County Commission her freshman year, which she said inspired her to start the Try Tuscaloosa program. 

“The people there are wonderful,” Simmons said. “That is when I realized how wonderful the community in West Alabama is.” 

Simmons began working with Randi Hamm, C&IS director of student engagement, four months ago to launch the program and involve community partners. Currently, there are internship spots available for Crossing Points, The Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama, City of Northport, Tuscaloosa County Commission, Tuscaloosa Downtown Merchants Association and Visit Tuscaloosa. 

Interns will gain work experience as a part of Try Tuscaloosa and can also receive academic credit within C&IS, political science and public administration. 

Hamm said the program is a way to help students realize that they don’t have to go to a large city to make a difference, but can use skills they learn in class to make an impact in West Alabama. 

Both Simmons and Hamm said they are looking for students who are passionate about community development and engagement to join the program. 

“There’s got to be a genuine love for a small to medium sized community and not just telling the story, but really being a part of it and helping contribute to what makes this West Alabama community so strong,” Hamm said. 

Applications for Try Tuscaloosa are currently open through Sept. 21. Internships will begin in January 2026. 

“This is going to be very valuable for students and for the placement location,” Simmons said. “It’s going to have a massive impact in the community.”

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in NEWS
Students cheer on the Crimson Tide against the ULM Warhawks
Bama fans left with mixed reviews on new Bryant-Denny Wi-Fi
The SGA elected Heather Hutchcraft, senator for the College of Engineering, as the new speaker of the Senate, though her eligibility is questionable.
SGA potentially violates constitution with election of Senate speaker
U.S. Space Command headquarters to relocate to Alabama
U.S. Space Command headquarters to relocate to Alabama
The Crimson Ride bus system has changed its off-campus apartment routes.
‘Everyone is suffering’: Off-campus residents criticize new bus routes
Choolaah celebrates its grand-opening the Student Center
Choolaah popular with students, staff at grand opening
WiFi installed in Bryant-Denny Stadium ahead of first home game
WiFi installed in Bryant-Denny Stadium ahead of first home game