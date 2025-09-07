SGA, C&IS launch Try Tuscaloosa

The College of Communication and Information Sciences and the SGA launched Try Tuscaloosa, an internship program designed to engage students in the West Alabama community.
Samantha Simmons, SGA vice president for academic affairs, interned with the Tuscaloosa County Commission her freshman year, which she said inspired her to start the Try Tuscaloosa program.
“The people there are wonderful,” Simmons said. “That is when I realized how wonderful the community in West Alabama is.”
Simmons began working with Randi Hamm, C&IS director of student engagement, four months ago to launch the program and involve community partners. Currently, there are internship spots available for Crossing Points, The Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama, City of Northport, Tuscaloosa County Commission, Tuscaloosa Downtown Merchants Association and Visit Tuscaloosa.
Interns will gain work experience as a part of Try Tuscaloosa and can also receive academic credit within C&IS, political science and public administration.
Hamm said the program is a way to help students realize that they don’t have to go to a large city to make a difference, but can use skills they learn in class to make an impact in West Alabama.
Both Simmons and Hamm said they are looking for students who are passionate about community development and engagement to join the program.
“There’s got to be a genuine love for a small to medium sized community and not just telling the story, but really being a part of it and helping contribute to what makes this West Alabama community so strong,” Hamm said.
Applications for Try Tuscaloosa are currently open through Sept. 21. Internships will begin in January 2026.
“This is going to be very valuable for students and for the placement location,” Simmons said. “It’s going to have a massive impact in the community.”