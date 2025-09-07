Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

Tuscaloosa residents protest against Trump’s troop deployment

Kyra Madore, Staff Writer
September 7, 2025
CW / Riley Reiske
Tuscaloosa Police talks to a protester at the “We Are All D.C.” protest in Tuscaloosa, AL.

Around 100 people protested President Donald Trump’s deployment of the National Guard into United States cities Saturday morning.

The Saturday morning protest, hosted by Indivisible and dubbed “We Are All D.C.,” at the Richard Shelby Federal Building and Courthouse in downtown Tuscaloosa featured signs that read “We stand with D.C.” and “U.S. cities are not military zones.” 

Dylan Martin, a senior majoring in psychology, said he attended to support his friends and to voice concern over what he said he sees as government overreach.

“I wanted to stand in solidarity with my friends who are standing against the deployment of troops into D.C.,” Martin said. “We can stand up for our right to speak and speak out against troops being deployed.”

For others, the protest contained a personal connection. Robyn Rice, a Tuscaloosa resident, said her advocacy and community motivated her to join the protest. 

“I’m a very big mental health advocate,” she said. “We have the responsibility and opportunity to stand and do something. I came to my first protest and there was a place for me to get out and express what I needed to.”

Trump federalized D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department and deployed the National Guard on Aug. 11 to quell crime in the city, even as crime was falling already. Trump also deployed the National Guard to Los Angeles back in June following protests against immigration raids that, in some cases, turned violent.

There was also a protest happening in Washington, D.C. at the time of the Tuscaloosa protest.

Paula Standridge, a retired social worker and University alumna, said she wanted to oppose what she saw as unnecessary force.

“We don’t want National Guard and military troops in our cities. It threatens people’s safety and it definitely is not for our civil liberties,” Standridge said. 

She added that protests remain essential for change and holding leaders accountable.

“I think it’s extremely important. I saw the protests in the 60s and 70s,” she said. “When I was growing up, I saw the change that was made. We have civil rights and women’s rights and workers’ rights. We have protest movements to thank for them, and we’re going to have to get our act together and get out and protest the things we disagree with.”

