University to host Study Abroad Fair

The Study Abroad Center at the University is set to host a Study Abroad Fair on Wednesday at the Crimson Promenade outside B.B. Comer Hall from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The fair will have information regarding the courses the University offers for study abroad, as well as snacks, prizes and games.
“It’s a great event for students who are studying abroad and maybe have some questions,” said Kyler Durrence, a study abroad adviser for the University. “They can talk to affiliates or the faculty-led program directors face to face.”
The University offers over 1,300 study abroad programs that fit different majors, budgets and timelines. Durrence said that most programs are open to all students regardless of students’ majors or year.
Christopher Love, a senior instructor in the English department, offers a summer study abroad course called “UA Study Abroad in France: American Writers” that takes students to France to deep dive on American authors such as Ernest Hemingway and Zelda Fitzgerald.
Love said that students interested in going on the trip don’t have to speak French, and they can fulfill literature and humanities credits.
The event will also feature advisers who can discuss options for paying for a study abroad trip through scholarships and other financing options.