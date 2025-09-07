Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White




Apartments in Tuscaloosa - ApartmentsForLegends.com







Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White
Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White
Categories:

University to host Study Abroad Fair

Willow Ferguson, Contributing Writer
September 7, 2025
CW / Hannah Grace Mayfield
The Study Abroad Center at UA is hosting a Study Abroad Fair on September 10 at the Crimson Promenade.

The Study Abroad Center at the University is set to host a Study Abroad Fair on Wednesday at the Crimson Promenade outside B.B. Comer Hall from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

The fair will have information regarding the courses the University offers for study abroad, as well as snacks, prizes and games.

“It’s a great event for students who are studying abroad and maybe have some questions,” said Kyler Durrence, a study abroad adviser for the University. “They can talk to affiliates or the faculty-led program directors face to face.”

The University offers over 1,300 study abroad programs that fit different majors, budgets and timelines. Durrence said that most programs are open to all students regardless of students’ majors or year. 

Christopher Love, a senior instructor in the English department, offers a summer study abroad course called “UA Study Abroad in France: American Writers” that takes students to France to deep dive on American authors such as Ernest Hemingway and Zelda Fitzgerald. 

Love said that students interested in going on the trip don’t have to speak French, and they can fulfill literature and humanities credits. 

The event will also feature advisers who can discuss options for paying for a study abroad trip through scholarships and other financing options.

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in CULTURE
The Tuscaloosa Public Library celebrated the life of community member Lauren Beck with a book donation drive on September 4.
Tuscaloosa Public Library hosts book drive in remembrance of Lauren Beck
UA Theatre and Dance will start its season with "Desert Oceans" opening on September 15 at the Allen Bales Theatre in Rowand-Johnson Hall.
UA Theatre and Dance to open season with ‘Desert Oceans’
The Gilman Scholarship program provides qualifying students with funding for study abroad programs.
Gilman scholarship opens doors for low-income UA students to study abroad
Returning UA students sometimes feel just as lost as freshmen.
Beyond freshman year: Reflections, advice for returning students
Making UA feel like home: Students, experts share how to adjust
Making UA feel like home: Students, experts share how to adjust
The Love Island season seven reunion streamed on Peacock on August 25.
‘I wish I could’ve clocked her tea’: Students react to ‘Love Island USA’