‘Everyone is suffering’: Off-campus residents criticize new bus routes

The Crimson Ride bus changed its off-campus apartment routes, with students expressing frustration.

“For the past two years I could leave my apartment at the exact same time every day and make it to class at a predictable time, and I could know when I’d be home,” said Andrew Haselton, a senior majoring in mechanical engineering and a resident at East Edge Apartments. “Now, I have to be checking the app to track the bus, leave earlier than before, and end up waiting for much longer on campus waiting for a bus home.”

Previously, the bus would travel to and from East Edge every 20 minutes on a rigid schedule. Now, the bus runs in a continuous loop between off-campus housing and the drop off center with no schedule, requiring students to check the location on Passio GO!, an app that tracks the location of the bus.

Additionally, the drop off location has been changed from a spot at the UA Transportation Hub, which has since been converted to paid parking, to new locations such as the Quad and Carmichael Hall.

“This new bus route has made it much harder to get to class on time,” said Nia Lay, a junior majoring in physics who lives at the Cottages at Lake Tamaha. “I once hopped onto the bus 40-45 minutes before one of my classes started, and still wound up late because the traffic was bad.”

Alexis Dryjanski, a senior majoring in mechanical engineering who also lives at East Edge, said that when she contacted Crimson Ride about this change, she was told that the benefit was being closer to the “academic core” of the campus.

“Since the old route avoided the Quad, it avoided heavy pedestrian traffic and was much faster during peak times,” she said. “The old route and the schedule go hand-in-hand — there is simply not enough room for the buses to wait on the Quad.”

Dryjanski said that Crimson Ride tried running the buses on loop last spring but reverted back to the schedule system. When she emailed Crimson Ride in February, she received a response notifying her of the change.

“Due to popular demand, we will be reverting our apartment schedule to the original published version,” Crimson Ride said. “This change is effective immediately”

Dryjanski, Haselton and Lay said they were never notified of any changes.

“I contacted Crimson Ride regarding this and was told that the routes are publicized on their website,” Dryjanski said. “This will be my fourth year living at East Edge and during that time, the route has never changed. I think it’s unrealistic to expect students to proactively check for a change that they are otherwise unaware is happening.”

When Dryjanski submitted a complaint to Crimson Ride, she also received a response claiming that the new system served the majority.

“While we understand the routing adjustment may not be everyone’s favorite, it ultimately allows us to better serve a larger portion of apartment riders and keeps the buses moving across the system,” CrimsonRide said in an email. “That said, please know that we are actively monitoring all routes and will continue to adjust if necessary.”

Dryjanski brought up the broader importance of the bus system’s functionality.

“Every student taking the bus reduces the amount of people hunting for parking spots,” she said. “In order to solve Alabama’s parking problem, I believe we need to make the bus service as reliable and extensive as possible, and prioritize infrastructure projects such as protected bike lanes and additional bike parking.”

Lay said the best solution is to return to the old system and that there is “no salvaging” the new stop because of the traffic issues.

“Everything they set out to do failed, and everyone is suffering the consequences of that,” Lay said. “I’ve truly tried to see the good in this new decision, but I just can’t. There’s nothing to compliment.”

Crimson Ride did not respond to a request for comment from The Crimson White in time for publication.