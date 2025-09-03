Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

Choolaah popular with students, staff at grand opening

Katelin Flemmons, Contributing Writer
September 3, 2025
Elijah McWhorter
Choolaah celebrates its grand-opening the Student Center

Choolaah, the Indian-style restaurant that replaced Wendy’s in the Student Center, and held a grand opening with Bama Dining Wednesday.

According to Gavin O’Conner, vice president of new business development for Choolaah, the restaurant  began on the street in 2012, inspired by Indian street food, but began opening non-traditional restaurants on campuses three years ago. The first college campus location was Cleveland State, and it has expanded from there.

We have been growing tremendously, but this is our premiere showcase account,” said O’Connor. “Alabama is the first campus to get introduced to our butter masala, which is extremely popular, and our spicy chicken.”

Bruce McVeagh, resident district manager at Bama Dining, agreed that the partnership of Bama Dining and Choolah is already off to a great start and popular with the staff and students.

“Already, the feedback from the students has been amazing. It’s different. It’s healthier. It brings an international flair to the food court. It’s food that people haven’t tried,” said McVeagh. “Our staff loves it because of the ease of operation compared to Wendy’s. There aren’t as many items to cook like in a fast food place, so that makes them happier. Additionally, they’re in front of the customers, getting to interact with them, and the positive feedback they get all day long makes them like being at work.”

Caroline Shepherd, a junior majoring in aerospace engineering, said she eats Indian food often at home, and had already been to Choolah before coming to the grand opening. 

“I think the best part of food is the smells that you get from it, and the food at Choolaah smells really good,” said Shepherd. “The food seems fresh and not too greasy. It also has a rich flavor and is good for both people who are new to spice and people who have dealt with spice for a long time. You can get a really spicy option, which is nice because I love curry.”

Even students who hadn’t experienced Indian food before stood in line for both samples and to order. 

“I’ve seen pictures, and I figured it was about time to try it out,” said Dewey Scott, a senior majoring in kinesiology. “It seemed pretty straightforward, chicken and rice, and I saw they had a spicy mango sauce. I’m excited for it but also a little scared because I’ve heard Indian food is really spicy, and I don’t have a high spice tolerance.”

However, some students have complaints about the amount and cost of the food.

“This place is a little expensive, so my go-to is still Subway because it also feels healthy and is cheaper than this place,” said Shepherd. “I also feel like you get more food at Subway. The bowl I got at Choolaah seemed like a small portion for the price.”

