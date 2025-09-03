Four new additions to the soccer team stand out

CW / Xavier Routt Alabama Defender Madison Smith (#4) prepares to kick the ball against Mercer on Aug. 29, 2025.

College rosters are constantly changing. With players graduating and entering the transfer portal, keeping up with impactful players can be a tedious task. After Alabama soccer lost key players such as Zivana Labovic, Gessica Skorka, Nedya Sawan, Kate Henderson and Leah Kunde this offseason, replacements needed to be found.

The Crimson Tide picked up plenty of players — both freshmen and transfers — to replace those who are now gone.

Despite the season only being five games in, four new additions to the team have already given outstanding performances.

Larkin Thomason

The junior forward transferred from Mercer ahead of the 2025 season and has made a serious impact so far, ranking second on the team for points (6), goals (2) and shots (14) this season. So far she has appeared in all five games, with her most recent appearance in the matchup against her previous school.

In the match up against Mercer she clocked 57 minutes of playing time, shooting 5 shots with 3 on goal. She also scored the first goal of the match and logged an assist later.

She netted her first goal for the Crimson Tide after converting a penalty kick in the comeback win against Michigan.

Madi Munguia

The redshirt freshman goalkeeper has logged 225 minutes inside the net and faced 12 shots so far in the season, with nine of her shots faced happening during Louisiana Tech’s offensive onslaught in the season opener. While Louisiana Tech managed to get two shots into the net, Munguia successfully kept a third out of the net.

Munguia has played in three games so far, with two being shutouts. Most recently, she put 90 minutes in the net without having much to do against Mercer and its lone shot.

Avery Brown

Brown, a junior defender, transferred from Ole Miss. Brown made quite a statement in her debut game, when she notched her first goal for the Crimson Tide with a header against Louisiana Tech in the season opener.

So far, she has been a staple in the Crimson Tide’s backline, starting in four out of five games and contributing to the two shutout wins over Chattanooga and Mercer.

Paige Thompson

The freshman midfielder has used every opportunity she has been given to the fullest. She is playing well defensively and contributing to Alabama’s backline, pushing the ball forward on offense to set up her teammates.

Thompson logged an assist in the match against Michigan. This, along with her good defensive play, likely earned her first collegiate start against Mercer.

Other new players have yet to get a chance to make their impacts, but with at least 13 more games to play, plenty of opportunities will appear.