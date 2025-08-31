Soccer remains undefeated after beating Mercer 3-0

CW / Hannah Grace Mayfield Alabama soccer players celebrate a home win over Mercer on August 29, 2025.

The Crimson Tide continues to roll on undefeated after beating the Mercer Bears 3-0 Friday.

Returning home to its own crowd, the Alabama soccer team put on a show. In a one-sided game, the Crimson Tide tallied 31 shots with 13 of them being on goal, while the Bears only made one shot during the match, with the ball sailing high over the net.

Junior Larkin Thomason scored the first goal of the match 13 minutes in, netting a goal on her former team and putting the Crimson Tide up 1-0.

Just eight minutes later, senior Gianna Paul netted another goal for Alabama, her 32nd career goal and her fourth this season.

With Alabama up 2-0 only 20 minutes into the match, the Bears teamsmanship took a noticeable dip. Teammates were yelling at each other and the head coach Tony Economopoulos appeared to be having a meltdown on the sidelines, retiring himself to a seat for a few minutes.

“I was proud of how we played in the second half for the first 40 minutes,” Economopoulos said. “That third goal kind of hurts us, but we battled and made it difficult for Alabama in the second half.”

With just 15 minutes left, junior Melina Rebimbas salted the wounds of the already reeling Mercer team. 25 yards out, Rebimbas launched a shot over the D and both boxes, sliding past the keeper into the left side of the net.

When the final horn blew, Alabama stood victorious at 3-0 and now has a record of 5-0-0.

“Really pleased with our performance tonight. I thought we stayed true to who we are. Our mentality was great,” head coach Wes Hart said. “We were the aggressor from the opening whistle and dominated the ball, territory and chances. Mercer was organized and compact, but I felt we did a good job of finding solutions to break them down.”

The Crimson Tide now heads to Chapel Hill, North Carolina, to face the No. 22 Tar Heels on Thursday.