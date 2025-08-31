Volleyball sweeps opening series

CW / Sarah Munzenmaier Alabama volleyball players prepare for the last set in a win against Jacksonville University on August 29, 2025, at Foster Auditorium.

Alabama volleyball kicked off its season on Friday in the Crimson Tide Invitational, sweeping the tournament with a 3-0 record. This is the fourth season in a row where the Crimson Tide has swept the tournament.

Game 1: Alabama 3, UNC Asheville 0

Alabama started its season off on a high note, winning 3-0 in its first game of the season against the UNC Asheville Bulldogs.

Set 1 was back and forth between the teams, with both committing multiple sloppy errors. However, Alabama took the lead 16-15 and never looked back, winning the set 25-20.

The Bulldogs got out to a hot start in Set 2, taking a commanding 14-5 lead. However, Alabama scratched and clawed all the way back to force overtime, where the Crimson Tide prevailed 26-24 with graduate student transfer Victoria Barrett getting the game winning kill.

Alabama used this momentum in the third set, starting off on a 8-1 run. The Crimson Tide never trailed in this set and went on to win 25-20.

“We were working through a lot of different lineups in practice, and this is the first time we’ve had a really consistent group of people working together on the court,” Head coach Rashinda Reed said.

Barrett led the team in almost every major offensive category including points (18), total attacks (33), and errors (10). Redshirt freshman Hannah Parant kicked off her Alabama career with 31 assists while returning starter Sophie Agee led the team with 16 kills and .344 hitting percentage.

Game 2: Alabama 3, Jacksonville 1

Alabama took Game 2 of the tournament against the Jacksonville Dolphins 3-1.

Set 1 was all Alabama. The Crimson Tide took the lead at 4-3 off of an Agee kill and never looked back, winning 25-21. However, Alabama lost its first set of the season in Set 2, losing 25-21 as the Dolphins never trailed throughout the set.

Sets 3 and 4 were also in Alabama’s control. The team never trailed in either of them, and won them 25-20, and 25-19 respectively.

Once again, Barrett was completely dominant on the offensive end, leading in every major category except hitting percentage. She ended Game 2 with 16 kills, seven errors, 36 total attacks and 17.5 points. Parant ended with 51 assists in Game 2, while transfer graduate student Trinity Stranger led the team with 17 digs.

Game 3: Alabama 3, UAB 0

Alabama got its final victory of the tournament against the UAB Blazers, winning 3-0.

Sets 1 and 2 were completely dominated by Alabama, which won 25-12 and 25-13. Alabama’s defense stood tall over the two sets, forcing a negative hitting percentage for the Blazers (-.042 and -.094) while the Blazers also had 16 errors compared to Alabama’s six.

Alabama went on to win Set 3 by a final score of 25-20, with another strong performance. The team finished with more than double the amount of points (57.5-28), kills (42-20), blocks (6.5-2) and assists (39-18) compared to UAB.

Alabama’s next scheduled opponent is at Chattanooga in the Chattanooga Classic. Viewers can tune in on Friday, Sept. 5, at 5 p.m. CT.