Familiar foe: Alabama taking on its former running back in Tallahassee

CW File Alabama running back Roydell Williams plays against Auburn in the 2023 Iron Bowl in Auburn, AL.

When No. 8 Alabama kicks off its quest for national championship No. 19 against the unranked Florida State Seminoles Saturday, the team will face its former standout running back Roydell Williams.

The Hueytown, Alabama, native transferred from Tuscaloosa to Tallahassee ahead of the 2024 season after the news of legendary Alabama head coach Nick Saban retiring came out.

Before transferring, Williams came off the best season of his career in what was Year 4 for the ball carrier. He had 111 carries for 560 yards and 5 touchdowns during the 2023-24 season, including leading the Crimson Tide in rushing with 64 yards and the game-winning touchdown in its SEC championship win over No. 1 Georgia.

“Roydell, he was a great back for us a couple years ago,” linebacker Deontae Lawson said. “I know he’s a solid player.”

He was expected to be a critical part of the Seminoles offense last season after the team had just come off a 13-1 record and ACC title; however, he played in just four games due to injury, amassing only 54 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Williams is expected to be in the starting rotation in the backfield Saturday, and Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack says his defense is well prepared for his skillset.

“The players think highly of him,” he said. “You look at a number of their running backs that I think they’re excited about, they’ve got a number of guys that have experience.”

He continued by commenting on the Seminole running game as a whole, noting the challenges that first year and highly respected offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn could present for the Crimson Tide defense.

“They present a number of challenges to you formationally,” Wommack said. “Motions, quarterback run, one-plus element and then their ability to go tempo with their run game presents a number of challenges for us.”

Aside from scheming for Williams and the run game, comments from coaches and players make it appear as though the team is excited to play against Williams, while also cautious of his skillset.

“Got a good jump cut to him. I’m very excited to compete against him,” Lawson said.