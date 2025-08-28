Hotel, Airbnb rates jump 20 times on gameday

CW / Elijah McWhorter Alabama students cheer on the football team against Western Kentucky on Aug. 31, 2024 in Tuscaloosa, AL.

Hotels and Airbnbs in Tuscaloosa for under $1,000 a night have become a rarity on gameday weekends. Prices for high-demand football games against teams like Louisiana State University Tigers or the University of Tennessee Vols can jump more than 20 times the normal rate. Even for games against schools not in the Southeastern Conference like Eastern Illinois or Louisiana-Monroe, the rates climb steeply.

“Gameday homes,” or properties bought specifically to rent to visitors, can make it harder for students to secure housing during the school year. The priciest Airbnb listed for a two-night stay was $11,000 for LSU weekend, and it was already booked. One-night stays are even harder to find, with most sold out. This forces many renters to look in Northport, where the cheapest option is just under $2,000 a night.

Hotels within a two-mile radius of Bryant-Denny Stadium are similar in pricing, with rates ranging from $1,000 to $3,000 a night. The Alamite, a hotel located downtown, is already sold out for Tennessee weekend.

Hotel Capstone, Hotel Indigo, Homewood Suites, Comfort Inn & Suites Downtown and AC Hotel by Marriott list minimum rates of $1,000 for a one-night stay, while Embassy Suites and Home2 Suites start at $2,000. Those rates are far higher than their usual midweek rates of $100 to $200.

One of the less expensive hotels in Tuscaloosa for LSU or Tennessee weekends is the Comfort Inn on McFarland Boulevard at $700 a night, about seven times its normal rate. The hotel is 2.7 miles from the stadium.

Clair Odom, a freshman majoring in human development and family studies, said her family booked an Airbnb for the Nov. 15 homecoming game against Oklahoma.

“This early on it was easier to find a place,” Odom said. “They booked it this past week after I got settled in from rush and they could finally decide what game would be best. It was a moderate price, on the expensive side because it’s a game weekend, but not as bad as it has been in the past.”

Ansley Blum, a freshman majoring in nursing, said it was easier for her parents to find a hotel than an Airbnb for the game they booked over four months ago.

“It was cheaper than I thought it would be for a big game,” said Peter Blum, Ansley’s father, “but I booked it far in advance in April.”

Cheaper hotels farther from campus, where driving is necessary, come with different challenges, including parking shortages, road closures, traffic congestion and higher gameday parking prices. Tailgaters must also arrive early to claim spots on the Quad, and Uber and Lyft fares spike during peak hours.

Izzy Brooks, a freshman majoring in chemistry and Spanish, said her family had to look outside Tuscaloosa during Parents Weekend, Oct 3-5, because of the cost.

“My dad actually had to get a hotel an hour away in Birmingham since all of the hotels close to campus were so expensive and booked,” she said. “He was able to get an Airbnb in Birmingham for $450 for the weekend compared to nothing under $2,000 in Tuscaloosa.”