Soccer beats the Bulldogs 3-1 and rolls to 4-0

Courtesy of UA Athletics Alabama soccer players celebrate after a goal during a game on August 24, 2025 versus Samford at Samford University.

The Alabama soccer team rolled on 4-0 after beating the Samford Bulldogs 3-1 on the road Sunday.

“This was the game on our schedule I was least looking forward to,” Alabama head coach Wes Hart said. “I knew it was going to be a tough one. A hot Sunday afternoon on the road against a team that always plays us tough.”

Unlike its previous 3-1 win, the Crimson Tide struck first. Sophomore Kiley Kukan set up a golden opportunity for senior Gianna Paul to fire a shot into the lower right corner.

Paul has now logged 31 career goals for the Crimson Tide, placing her at second behind Libby Probst. Probst scored 33 goals between 2002 and 2005.

The Bulldogs responded just eight minutes later as junior Avery Stevens netted a penalty kick, tying the game 1-1.

The first half excitement wasn’t over, though. Junior Nadia Ramadan ricocheted a shot off the goalkeeper’s glove and into the net after barely keeping the ball in bounds. With her goal, Alabama led 2-1 heading into halftime.

Sophomore Breezie Brewer put the game out of reach for the Bulldogs when she put a corner kick into the net in the 77th minute. This gave Brewer her first collegiate goal along with an assist from junior Melina Rebimbas, who took the corner kick.

The score remained at 3-1 favoring the Crimson Tide for the remainder of the match.

Though the game was not played in Tuscaloosa, a significant portion of the spectators were clothed in Crimson.

“It was such a good chance to come down here and make a statement and win with an instate rival,” Brewer said. “It’s so amazing having such support from our fanbase. They travel to all our games, they show us so much support and love, and we love them so much.”

Junior Coralie Lallier clocked 90 minutes inside the net, tallying three saves to raise her season stats to 5-2.

Despite the Crimson Tide outscoring its opponent by two, Alabama only had an advantage of one additional shot on goal at 5-4.

Hart said that he was pleased with the first 20-25 minutes of play from his team.

“We did well to score and go up a goal, but the PK we conceded gave them life and rattled us a bit,” Hart said. “It was a dog fight for the last 60 minutes, but we showed a lot of grit, grinding that one out. We will take the win and move on.”

The Crimson Tide now returns to its home crowd, welcoming the Mercer Bears to the Capstone on Friday. The match will kick off at 7 p.m. CT.