Get On Board Day to be held Thursday

CW / Hannah Grace Mayfield Students gather in the quad to learn about on-campus clubs during Get On Board Day.

This fall semester’s Get On Board Day will take place on the Quad Aug. 28 from 5 to 9 p.m., inviting students to discover hundreds of student organizations and campus departments.

Each semester at GOBD, over 100 campus organizations table to encourage students in attendance to get involved through interactive activities, visual aids and discussions with current members.

John Tilley, a UA First staff member who has tabled for his organization at GOBD before, said the event significantly contributes to student involvement.

“I think it shows them the breadth of things they can get involved in,” he said. “It shows them how many things are out there and different interests that they may have never thought about before.”

Chloi Murphy, a junior majoring in nursing, has attended GOBD each year she has been a student.

“I found that as a freshman, it was one of the best ways to find out all that the University has to offer, especially if you’re unsure about finding your place,” she said. “Getting to hear and see what each organization is about without officially committing to anything helped expand my horizons as a new student.”

This year, Murphy hopes to find organizations focused around STEM or music.

“Music is one of my greatest passions, so finding a band or club to join would be great,” she said. “I changed my major to nursing during my sophomore year, so finding others with similar interests and plans could help with academics.”