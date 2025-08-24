Opinion | TikTok has a negative influence on BamaRush

CW / Hannah Grace Mayfield Bama Rush has become a worldwide spectacle, sometimes negatively affecting the young girls rushing.

Each year, I wait patiently for August when Bama Rush content floods my TikTok feed. Not only do I enjoy watching the flashy choreographed dance numbers with the members wearing outfits perfectly coordinated to their themes, this content gives me — and outsiders — a glimpse into a world with which I am largely unfamiliar.

Work week is the period in which active members prepare for the week-long process of recruiting new members. Many members use this as a prime opportunity to create content to promote their sisterhoods, philanthropies and garner traction to their personal accounts utilizing the trending BamaRush hashtag. This content spans from choreographed dance numbers, outfit of the days and daily vlogs. This content is followed shortly after by videos from potential new members sharing their outfits for each day and debriefing the rush events.

Although I enjoy this insider glimpse into the world of Greek life, it has bred toxicity — specifically at The University of Alabama — online.

While this content was highly consumed prior, HBO Max’s 2023 documentary, Bama Rush, skyrocketed it into the mainstream. Garnering millions of streams following its release, everyone had something to say about rush at The University of Alabama.

Along with this newfound spotlight, there was also newfound scrutiny. People not affiliated with the university, Greek life or any of the PNMs began making content sharing their opinions as well.

While the rush process and sorority life itself has been no stranger to scrutiny due to its problematic and discriminatory history, much of this content was directed specifically towards the girls creating rush content.

In the most recent season of Bama Rush content on TikTok, I could hardly open the comment section under a video without reading comments insulting their physical appearances, personalities and outfit choices. Additionally, many comments were predicting or suggesting which sororities each girl would move forward with.

This mass interest — perhaps fascination — with Bama Rush negatively impacts the experiences of young girls rushing at the university. The idea of adults being so invested to the point of sharing harmful words directed at young girls — some as young as 17 years old — is concerning. Not only can this negatively impact their self-perception, it adds an additional layer of complexity to an already incredibly stressful period of their lives.

Additionally, this mass interest has introduced the potential of monetization and business opportunities through the creation of rush content. While not inherently a negative, this increases the pressure to create trending content that will garner views, partnerships and brand deals. This added pressure takes much of the fun out of the rush process.

While I enjoy consuming this content, I find it disheartening that this expression of joy and excitement for what should be an incredibly fulfilling experience has been dampened by the influence of outsiders who have no stakes in its outcome. While these girls are willingly uploading this content and sharing a piece of their lives, this does not mean that they should be subjected to scrutiny on the internet or the pressures that come from this spotlight.