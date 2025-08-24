Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White




Apartments in Tuscaloosa - ApartmentsForLegends.com







Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White
Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White
Categories:

Inmate dies after altercation in Tuscaloosa County Jail

Ethan Krouse, Staff Writer
August 24, 2025
Patrick Means, current inmate at Tuscaloosa County Jail
Courtesy of Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office
Patrick Means, current inmate at Tuscaloosa County Jail

Patrick Means, an inmate at the Tuscaloosa County Jail, was charged with manslaughter after an altercation allegedly leading to  the death of another inmate early Friday morning.

Means, 39, had been jailed on third-degree theft of property and burglary charges prior to the incident.

The deceased inmate, whose identity has not yet been revealed, was found unresponsive after an altercation with Means at approximately 1:18 a.m. He was transported to DCH Regional Medical Center at 1:20 a.m. after jail medical staff attempted to resuscitate him, authorities said.

The inmate later died at the hospital. The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the incident.

An autopsy report has yet to be released, and DCH has made no public statement on the cause of death.

This is an ongoing criminal investigation, and more information will be released as it becomes available.

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in NEWS
Tuscaloosa is a beautiful place to be over the summer.
Walt Maddox proposes Tuscaloosa 2026 fiscal budget
City honors civil rights leader with Linton Barbershop Plaza groundbreaking
City honors civil rights leader with Linton Barbershop Plaza groundbreaking
Tuscaloosa city, school system sue Alabama Department of Revenue
Tuscaloosa city, school system sue Alabama Department of Revenue
The Children's Hands-On Museum will close in August of 2026 and reopen as IGNITE at the Saban Center.
Children’s Hands-On Museum to close, reopen as IGNITE
The SGA is hosting a supply drive this week for Hurricane Helene victims.
SGA Speaker of the Senate resigns
SGA's 114th administration has several goals in mind during their term.
SGA to hold special election for Senate seats following resignations