Inmate dies after altercation in Tuscaloosa County Jail

Patrick Means, an inmate at the Tuscaloosa County Jail, was charged with manslaughter after an altercation allegedly leading to the death of another inmate early Friday morning.
Means, 39, had been jailed on third-degree theft of property and burglary charges prior to the incident.
The deceased inmate, whose identity has not yet been revealed, was found unresponsive after an altercation with Means at approximately 1:18 a.m. He was transported to DCH Regional Medical Center at 1:20 a.m. after jail medical staff attempted to resuscitate him, authorities said.
The inmate later died at the hospital. The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the incident.
An autopsy report has yet to be released, and DCH has made no public statement on the cause of death.
This is an ongoing criminal investigation, and more information will be released as it becomes available.