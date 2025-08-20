Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

City honors civil rights leader with Linton Barbershop Plaza groundbreaking

John Weinstein, News Editor
August 20, 2025
Courtesy of the City of Tuscaloosa

The City of Tuscaloosa held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Linton Barbershop Plaza last week. Mayor Walt Maddox, Councilor Joe Eatmon and Tim Lewis, Co-President of Tuscaloosa Civil Rights History & Reconciliation Foundation spoke at the event.

The plaza’s title honors Rev. Thomas Linton, who owned the barbershop previously located on the site. When Autherine Lucy became the first Black student to attend the University in 1956, she escaped the threats and harassments of a racist mob and took refuge in the barbershop until her escape to Birmingham. Linton also worked closely with Rev. T.Y. Rogers to direct the Civil Rights Movement in Tuscaloosa.

“This ground that we’re on has been consecrated by heroes such as Autherine Lucy, T.Y. Rogers and thousands of other citizens and foot soldiers who determined to make this a more perfect union,” Maddox said. “This is indeed holy ground, for the City, for the Civil Rights Movement and our Nation.”

The new building will include a central walkway and timeline with a mural wall, a bronze sculpture of Linton and murals depicting history significant to the site.

“This is the site of my first job, where I had the opportunity to sweep hair for a free Coke and a haircut from Mr. Linton,” Eatmon said. “This is special to me because I had the chance to sit and listen to leaders in our community and hear the stories from the Civil Rights Movement. My hope is that this Plaza will provide the same opportunities for other young people here in town.”

The $1.4 million project is expected to be completed in early 2026.

“This is a wonderful day, a day that we have dreamed and thought about for years,” Lewis said. “To be able to come out today and break ground at this Plaza is an exciting time for all of us.”

