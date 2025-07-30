Tuscaloosa City Council names new bridge after Leroy and Ruth McAbee

CW File Tuscaloosa County Courthouse

The Tuscaloosa City Council on Tuesday named the newly built McWright’s Ferry Road bridge over the North River in honor of Leroy and Ruth McAbee.

It will carry the name Mr. and Mrs. Leroy McAbee Sr. Bridge.

Leroy McAbee Sr., a U.S. Army veteran and University of Alabama engineering graduate, founded McAbee Construction and helped grow it into what the resolution described as “one of the Southeast’s largest heavy industrial contractors.”

His wife, Ruth McAbee, served as secretary and treasurer of McAbee Construction for more than 50 years, playing a vital role in its growth and stability.

Together, the McAbees supported groups, including United Way, the Boy Scouts, the DCH Foundation and the Park and Recreation Authority, and were described in the resolution as a “steadfast force for good in the Tuscaloosa area.”

Councilor Norman Crow of District 3 said the official proclamation will come during a ribbon-cutting ceremony “to honor Ruth McAbee, Mr. McAbee and the contributions they’ve made to our community,” likely in September.

Court Referral Program Funding Approved

The city council approved funding to continue Tuscaloosa’s Court Referral Officer Program for 2025–26.

CROs evaluate defendants in Municipal Court, recommend education, treatment, or diversion programs based on assessed substance use risk, and monitor compliance, offering a structured alternative to traditional penalties.

The program is part of Alabama’s statewide system designed to reduce recidivism among alcohol and drug-related offenders.

New Appointment to E-911 Commission

The city council formally requested that the Tuscaloosa County Commission appoint Fire Chief Mark Delk as the city’s representative on the E-911 Commission for the remainder of the current term, which runs through 2029, replacing Capt. Rex Adams, who no longer wishes to serve.

The commission oversees the Tuscaloosa County Emergency Communications District, which manages how 911 calls are received and dispatched through the Tuscaloosa Police Department, Northport Police Department and the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.