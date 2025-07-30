UA Transportation, SGA to partner with bus company for airport transit program

CW / Hannah Grace Mayfield A Crimson Ride bus waits at a stop light next to the Quad.

UA Transportation partnered with Starr Bus Charters and Tours to provide transportation to airports and other locations at a cost to students, fulfilling a campaign goal of SGA President Lucy Bonhaus.

The buses will provide rides to and from the Atlanta and Birmingham airports, as well as transportation to other cities, including Huntsville and Nashville. Ride prices start from $40-140, depending on location.

Starr Bus Charters, a company based out of New Jersey, has run the College Break Bus program since 2018.

Sandy Borowsky, owner of Starr Bus Charters, said she began the College Break Bus Program after her son went to college, taking students from Penn State and Pittsburgh to the airport. The business quickly expanded to Syracuse, where her daughter attended.

“The University of Alabama is a popular university for folks in our area, so Alabama sort of got on our radar,” Borowsky said.

Borowsky then contacted UA transportation to see if this was a need to be fulfilled.

James Knickrhem, associate director of transportation services for the University, said that about 10 years ago, the University had a shuttle to take students to and from the airport, but that it was not cost efficient, nor did the school have a company to champion the service.

He said that the CrimsonRide buses currently used on campus are not suitable for use on the highway, since they do not have seatbelts or space for luggage.

“The buses that we drive on campus are not meant for going on the open road,” Knickrhem said. “If the vehicle was in an accident, it would not turn out well for all of those involved.”

Knickrhem added that Bonhaus had met with UA Transportation “a while back” to inquire about airport rides for students. After Starr Bus Charters reached out to the University, UA Transportation worked with the SGA to coordinate the effort.

While campaigning, one of Bonhaus’ platform points was to provide discounted shuttle service to and from Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport during peak holiday travel”

“Accomplishing this from day one has been one of my biggest priorities,” Bonhaus said. “I think after this is done, this shows students that we’re ready to keep listening and keep doing.”