UA CrossingPoints program earns national accreditation

The Inclusive Higher Education Council awarded full accreditation to the University’s CrossingPoints Tier 3 Program last week. It is now the first program of its kind to earn accreditation in the Southeastern Conference and state of Alabama.

CrossingPoints Tier 3, also known as the CrossingPoints Certificate in Occupational Studies program, is a three-year non-degree certificate program for students with intellectual disabilities. Students enrolled in the program, which was established in 2019, live in student housing, take UA classes for credit, work on campus jobs and attend clubs and other student organizations. Each student is also provided with individualized support to ensure their success.

CrossingPoints Tier 3 is also the fourth post-secondary program of its kind in the United States to be accredited by the IHEAC.

“The University of Alabama’s CrossingPoints Tier 3 program’s deep commitment to inclusion and excellence is a model for inclusive higher education,” said Stephanie Smith Lee, IHEAC board president. “The dedication of program leadership to students with intellectual disabilities was evidenced by meaningful outcomes and the experiences shared by students, parents, employers and several stakeholders on campus during the site visit.”

Dr. Kagendo Mutua, executive director of CrossingPoints Tier 3 Program, said that the accreditation is a testament to the devotion of the CrossingPoints team and the support from the University as a whole.

“Accreditation is not just a seal. It is a reflection of the hard work, dedication and grit of the CrossingPoints team. It is also a testament to the strength of the partnerships the Capstone has made possible,” Mutua said. “These partnerships have become an indomitable community. A community that values and defends both the nuanced and explicit differences that CrossingPoints students bring to our campus.”