Bama Cash no longer accepted at Publix on Strip

Victor Hagan Publix Super Market on University Blvd

Publix on the Strip no longer accepts Bama Cash as a payment option. The change occurred in May, without public notice.

Adam Call, one of the Publix managers, confirmed that corporate offices instructed them to stop accepting Bama Cash.

“We were simply told by corporate we must not take it anymore,” Call said. “We are not thrilled about it either. We were left in the dark and don’t know the definitive reason.”

He said he figures the decision is related to “financial decisions or internal logistics.”

Publix has been a Bama Cash vendor for at least 10 years, so the change came unexpectedly to students relying on Bama Cash for groceries throughout the school year and summer.

Connor Campbell, a senior majoring philosophy taking summer classes, said he was alerted of the change once he got to checkout.

“I was excited to use my Bama Cash sitting in my Act Card to save some money,” he said. “I asked the employee if I could use it at self-checkout, and she said they did away with it in May. I was let down and disappointed.”

Publix has been removed from the list of Bama Cash vendors despite no public announcement.