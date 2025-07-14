December trial date set for Darius Miles

The trial for former UA basketball player Darius Miles has been set for Dec.1 The date was set by Judge Daniel F. Pruet at the Tuscaloosa County Courthouse Friday.

Miles is charged with capital murder for the killing of Jamea Harris on Jan. 15, 2023 on the Strip. His childhood friend, Michael Davis, who fired into Harris’ Jeep, killing her, used Davis’ handgun to do so.

Davis was found guilty of capital murder and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on May 9. Miles faces the same sentence if found guilty, as the state will not pursue the death penalty.

According to Tuscaloosa News, Miles has been offered a plea deal, which he and his defense team has until Aug. 15 to decide whether or not to take. Paula Whitley, Tuscaloosa County chief assistant district attorney did not say what the deal entailed. Davis was offered the same deal, but didn’t take it.

Miles has been held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail since Jan. 15, 2023 without bond.