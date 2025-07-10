‘Doing the Most Good’: Tuscaloosa Salvation Army welcomes new officer

Courtesy of Salvation Army of Tuscaloosa Salvation Army officer Major John T. Edmonds

The Salvation Army of Tuscaloosa has a new corps officer, John T. Edmonds. He officially assumed the role on June 23 after relocating from Jackson, Tennessee.

“It has been exciting to meet the people of our community and discover the many ministry opportunities here,” Edmonds said in a July 9 Salvation Army press release. “I look forward to building on that work and ‘Doing the Most Good’ alongside the dedicated staff, volunteers and supporters of The Salvation Army.”

Edmonds will oversee social services, disaster relief, the Angel Tree program and the Red Kettle Christmas campaign in Tuscaloosa. He will also serve as the senior pastor of the Salvation Army church.

Salvation Army officers are periodically reassigned every three to five years. Edmonds trained in Atlanta and previously served in North Carolina, Oklahoma, Florida and New York. He is a third-generation Salvationist.

Edmonds’ grandfather first encountered the Salvation Army during World War I as a bugler on the front lines in France. After returning home, he became a member of a Salvation Army street band and eventually served as a corps sergeant-major. His parents entered the Salvation Army’s School for Officer Training in their late teens with his mother in 1948 and his father in 1949.

Before entering ministry, Edmonds worked in criminal justice for a decade. He said God called him to serve through the Salvation Army, where he’s been for 31 years.