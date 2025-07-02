Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

Dressing on a dime: Tuscaloosa’s best thrift spots

Taylor Victoria Dykes, Contributing Writer
July 2, 2025
CW / Ethan Met
Shoppers can buy outfits on the Strip near campus, but venturing beyond to stores like Plato’s Closet and Goodwill can lead to cheaper finds for students.

The new school year is fast approaching, and with that comes another wardrobe refresh. Thrifting can be a great way to support nonprofits, find things to resell and refresh your clothing options for cheaper than retail prices. Here are some of the best thrifting and consignment shops in and around Tuscaloosa. 

Goodwill 

Perhaps the best known thrift store chain in America, Tuscaloosa’s Goodwill has a large selection of gently used goods. The store is conveniently located across from University Mall and near Target, making it the perfect location for a fun day of shopping.

Plato’s Closet

Located on McFarland, Plato’s Closet is a great spot to find trendy clothes for budget-friendly prices. Plato’s Closet operates similarly to a consignment store, purchasing gently used items for resale. This store is a great spot for brands such as Lululemon, White Fox and Goldhinge. 

America’s Thrift Store

America’s Thrift is the largest secondhand store in the Tuscaloosa area. It features a sizable selection of clothing, shoes and affordable homewares. If you’re on the hunt for eccentric display pieces or vintage dishes, America’s Thrift is just the place to start as it claims to be the place “where it’s a new store every day.”

Deja Vu 

This consignment boutique specializes in high-end items for affordable prices. Deja Vu carries everything from Kate Spade bags to designer shoes perfect for game day or every day. Deja Vu is also holding a major event for this year’s back to school “Tax-Free Weekend,” offering brands like Nike, Ralph Lauren and more.

Purchase With A Purpose 

This shop is home to multiple vendors selling everything from clothing to pet toys. Founded in 2013, all purchases from this nonprofit support missions around the world,  including donating to 25 adoptive families and ministries across 13 states and 65 countries. Purchase with a Purpose allows you to shop in store or online

Bonus – Goodwill OutletLocated an hour’s drive from campus in Birmingham, this Goodwill location is home to the social media famous bins, where people dig through and search for the best deals and pieces. Items are priced by the pound here, and it is common to find some high-end items, perfect for a college shopper on a budget.

