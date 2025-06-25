Opinion | Controversial reads every college student should pick up this summer

CW File The Tuscaloosa Public Library on Jack Warner Parkway has a wide selection of genres.

In recent years, a growing number of books have been challenged by elected officials, school board members, and administrators for materials deemed to be sexual in content, profane, religiously motivated or offensive. The American Library Association found that 2024 saw the third highest number of book challenges since it began tracking them in 1990. As a result, many of these pieces of work have faced backlash, limitations within school systems, or been removed from public institutions altogether.

Considering the history of the banning of books, it is more important now than ever to pick up your next summer read.

While these are some of the books I will be reading this summer, many bookstores, including Barnes and Noble, have created “Banned Book Displays” or sections on their websites listing books that have been challenged or banned.

Animal Farm

“Animal Farm” by George Orwell is an allegory in which farm animals portray the Russian Revolution and its leaders through a simplified plot centered around the events of the farm in which the animals reside, Manor Farm. This short read tackles themes such as authority, control and class structure. While it is not entirely banned in the United States, it has faced numerous challenges due to themes of insubordination and the corruption of revolutionary ideas. Even if you read this book in high school, I strongly suggest revisiting “Animal Farm.”

A Court of Thorns and Roses

“A Court of Thorns and Roses” is a novel placed in a fantasy world of faeries, following captivating main characters. Written by Sarah J. Maas, a New York Times Best Seller, the novel sets up a series of drama, mythology, war politics, and emotional character plots. Goodreads rates it a 4.17 and describes it as an “unforgettable read.” It is essential as a student to balance academic reading and entertainment, and this is the perfect read to tap into your imagination and creativity, while also using the critical thinking skills the book requires. It has faced numerous challenges for mature content, and certain school districts have banned it altogether.

The Handmaid’s Tale

“The Handmaid’s Tale” is a timeless novel written by Margaret Atwood. In this dystopian story, Atwood discusses themes such as totalitarianism, feminism, classism and social unrest. While it has been challenged for its sexual themes and vulgarity, this book is uncannily representative of the current state of the political climate within the United States. This book is a must-read for all college students. “The Handmaid’s Tale” is not only a book; it is a tool for understanding complicity and the value protest holds.

Considering that the aforementioned American Library Association found that 2022, 2023 and 2024 saw a dramatic spike in book bans and challenges from the previous 30 years, it can only be assumed that this pattern of increase will continue. The banning of books is more than just their removal off the shelves, it is the erasure of lived experiences. The censorship of these books deemed inapropriate has made it more important than ever to read and understand the content and context of these pieces.