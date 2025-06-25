SGA senator resigns

Alden Jipson resigned from her position as senator for the College of Communications and Information Sciences.
Jipson, one of three senators for the college, has since been removed from the website.
Charlie Beth Pruett, SGA chief of staff, said there will be a special election held in the fall to address this vacancy, as well as the vacant graduate school seats. She said the date of the special election will be confirmed soon.
“After careful consideration of my career goals and current passions, I have decided to step down from my senate seat to dedicate more time to academics and other extracurricular pursuits,” Jipson said.
Jipson received 272 votes in the 2025 spring election, ranking second among the candidates.