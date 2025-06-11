Tuscaloosa council awards $74M Saban Center contract, delays vote on resort project, honors Juneteenth

The Tuscaloosa City Council approved a $74 million construction contract for the Saban Center, delayed a vote on a proposed resort at 105 Rice Mine Road North and reaffirmed Juneteenth as an official city holiday.

Council approves Saban Center contract

The council formally awarded a $74 million contract to Stone Building, LLC for construction on the long-planned Saban Center — a hub for STEM education and interactive learning that will house the Children’s Hands-On Museum, the Tuscaloosa Public Library’s main branch and the Tuscaloosa Children’s Theatre expected to open in the summer of 2027. The city’s final execution of the contract is contingent on the contractor submitting all required paperwork.

The council also approved a $367,720 professional services agreement with TTL, Inc. for construction materials testing, special inspection services and documentation during the Saban Center project.

Vote delayed on 105 Rice Mine Road North development

A decision on the proposed development at 105 Rice Mine Road North, the site tied to the Sports Illustrated Resorts brand, was delayed Tuesday night after the council moved to carry the item over to its next meeting.

The current proposal outlines a mixed-use destination with 76 timeshare units, 75 hotel-managed condos, two retail buildings and six pickleball courts across nearly 19 acres. The development plan also includes a section of the Riverwalk to be constructed at the developer’s expense.

While a majority of council members voted in favor, two voted against, prompting the item to be carried over under procedural rules. A final vote is expected at the council’s next meeting.

Juneteenth proclamation

The council also recognized Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. Tuscaloosa became the first city in Alabama to officially recognize it as a holiday back in 2022.

“Tuscaloosa’s heritage and histories demand a regular observance and recognition of the long road that many have walked and continue to walk,” said Walt Maddox, mayor of Tuscaloosa. “I urge all citizens to join me in recognizing that the honest observation of history reveals the path to repair and racial reconciliation.”

Lisa Young, president of the Tuscaloosa County NAACP, thanked the council for their continued support and discussed recent progress at the state level.

“We’re really excited because this past May, Governor Ivey passed House Bill 165 acknowledging Juneteenth as a recognized state holiday. So our efforts were not in vain pushing forward to have it recognized,” she said. “So we will continue to move forward celebrating Juneteenth in Tuscaloosa, hoping that each year that it becomes even grander.”

This year’s celebration will include a parade on Saturday, June 14, beginning at 10 a.m. from Westlawn Middle School. A Living Legend luncheon is scheduled for the holiday itself on June 19 at Shelton State Community College, honoring longtime community figure Fitzgerald Washington.

Shelter funding allocations adjusted

The council passed resolutions to subrecipient contracts with two key service providers under the city’s 2023 Emergency Solutions Grant: The Salvation Army and Turning Point.

The Salvation Army will see a $21,136.66 increase in emergency shelter operating costs, bringing that line to just over $70,000. To accommodate the change, funding for homelessness prevention and rapid rehousing was reduced.

Similarly, Turning Point, which provides services to survivors of domestic violence, received an additional $3,296.37 for shelter operations. That adjustment also pulled from their rapid rehousing allocation.

Both resolutions were approved following authorization by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.

There will be no City Council meeting on Tuesday, June 17, due to an anticipated lack of a quorum.