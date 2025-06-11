Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

Tuscaloosa mayor appoints new executive director of strategic communications

John Weinstein, News Editor
June 11, 2025
Courtesy of the City of Tuscalossa
Sarah Bridger Gilmore, Executive Director of Strategic Communications for the city of Tuscaloosa

Walt Maddox, mayor of Tuscaloosa, appointed former Tuscaloosa grants manager Sarah Bridger Gilmore as executive director of strategic communications Monday.

Gilmore replaced Richard Rush, who will now lead the city’s government relations, external affairs and crisis communication.

“Dr. Rush’s ability to communicate with purpose makes him the right person to work with our local and state leaders on the Simplified Sales Tax, Tuscaloosa National Airport and other strategic issues,” Maddox said. “I’m proud of Richard and honored to be his colleague.”

Gilmore earned a bachelor’s degree in health policy and management from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 2013 and a master’s in public administration from the University of Colorado Denver in 2018.

Prior to working for the city of Tuscaloosa, Gilmore worked as a communications specialist for the University. She began working for the city as a communications specialist in 2019 before becoming the public relations and external affairs manager in 2022. In March of 2025, she was appointed as grants manager.

“Earning and maintaining the trust of people we serve begins with clear, effective communication,” Maddox said. “Bridger Gilmore brings a fresh understanding of how to best tell our City’s story and is exactly who we need to continue building a stronger connection to our community.”

