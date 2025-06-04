Tommy Tuberville to run for governor

Courtesy of Coach for Governor

U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville has announced his campaign for governor of Alabama in the 2026 election. Multiple Alabamians have since announced their own campaigns to replace him in the Senate.

Tuberville has represented Alabama in the U.S. Senate since 2021 after receiving an endorsement from Donald Trump and defeating former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions in the 2020 GOP Senate primary.

Prior to his election, Tuberville was a football coach at multiple colleges, including Auburn University. He continues to use his sports title on his campaign website — Coach Tommy Tuberville for Governor — in which he mentions his alignment with Trump on multiple issues, such as deportation, education, abortion and trade.

During his time in the Senate, Tuberville blocked hundreds of military promotions in protest of a Department of Defense policy that provides service members with time off and travel funds to receive abortions.

If elected, Tuberville would succeed Gov. Kay Ivey after her term ends in 2027, leaving his seat in the Senate open.

Jared Hudson, a former Navy SEAL, has announced he will run for Tuberville’s seat, becoming the first candidate in the Republican primary. Kyle Sweetser, a businessman from Mobile and two-time Donald Trump voter, has announced he will run for Senate as a Democrat.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has also announced his intent to run for Tuberville’s Senate seat. Jay Mitchell, former Alabama Supreme Court Associate Justice, announced his campaign for state attorney general on Monday, resigning from the state supreme court.

The Alabama Democratic Party has challenged Tuberville’s eligibility to run for governor based on the state constitution’s residency requirements. Section 117 states that the governor must be a resident citizen of the state “at least seven years next before the date of their election.”

“Today, Tommy Tuberville finally revealed the open secret that he is planning to run for governor of Alabama despite not living here,” said Randy Kelley, chairman of the Alabama Democratic Party. “His primary residence is in Florida.”

Tuberville moved to Florida in 2016. However, according to Alabama Daily News, online public tax records show a homestead exemption, a property tax benefit available only for a homeowner’s primary place of residence, for Tuberville’s property in Auburn dating back to 2018. Records also show that the home was purchased in Tuberville’s wife and son’s names, though the senator’s name was recently added and his son’s was removed.

While Tuberville owns two residences in Florida, he has not filed a homestead exemption for either property in the past seven years.

Tuberville told Alabama Daily News that he is “100%” eligible to run for governor and that he meets the residency requirements.