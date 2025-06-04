Opinion | Combating the summer slump

CW / Hannah Grace Mayfield Volunteering at the Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter is a great way to spend the summer.

As the relief following the end of the semester fades, many college students begin to experience the onset of summertime boredom. While some may take on part-time jobs, return to their hometowns, or begin new internships, the majority find themselves without the structured routine that typically defines the academic year.

Rather than spending the summer sleeping in or increasing screen time, it is beneficial for students to engage in meaningful hobbies that promote rest, personal growth, and preparation for the upcoming semester.

Whether residing in Tuscaloosa, returning home, or spending time in a new city, here is a list of hobbies and activities college students should consider to enrich their summer experience.

Supporting local arts

I’ve always associated live music with summer. While I may not always win the “Ticketmaster War” to see my favorite artists, there are numerous accessible opportunities to enjoy live performances—many of which are free or low-cost. Tuscaloosa hosts a free downtown concert series every Friday in May and June. Some of my favorite shows I have ever seen have been for bands I was unfamiliar with prior to attending. Attending local concerts not only supports community musicians but also provides valuable opportunities for social engagement and connection with others in the area.

Rediscovering Hobbies

During the academic year, I often have to put aside hobbies I enjoy for the sake of homework and extracurriculars. However; summer is a great time to pick these back up. For me, May was full of diamond art, paint by numbers, and books outside of instructional materials. This is also a prime time to rediscover activities you enjoyed during childhood. Moreover, incorporating these small but meaningful activities into daily routines can help reduce screen time—a welcome break after months spent in front of laptops and digital devices.

Balling on a Budget

Although summer break presents a valuable opportunity to save money for the upcoming academic year, it is also easy for seasonal activities to become financially burdensome. Exploring more budget-friendly options, such as thrifting or visiting used bookstores, can offer meaningful experiences without excessive spending. For instance, Ernest and Hadley in Tuscaloosa provides a wide selection of both new and used books. In addition to its diverse inventory, the store regularly hosts live readings and author signings throughout the summer and school year

Volunteering

During my breaks from school, I find myself craving the satisfaction of productivity. Not only is volunteering a great way to give back to your community, but a way to feel productive while still enjoying your break! A friend of mine staying in Tuscaloosa over the summer has been volunteering with Metro Animal Shelter. A few times a week, they volunteer to “adopt a dog for a day”. Although the approval process can be lengthy, the experience of walking and spending time with a shelter dog has proven to be both rewarding and enjoyable.

Linkedin Makeover

Additionally when it comes to this craving for productivity, I have thoroughly enjoyed giving my Linkedin a makeover. Doing a end of semester recap post, updating your cover photo and profile picture, and listing any accomplishments that may have fallen through the cracks during the semester contributes to this feeling of productivity while also allowing you to redesign and personalize your page.

College summers are limited, making it essential to find a balance between enjoying the moment and creating lasting memories, while also taking intentional steps to prepare for life beyond graduation.