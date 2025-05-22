Former NBA assistant Chris Fleming joins Alabama coaching staff

Courtesy of Chicago Bulls Former Chicago Bulls assistant coach Chris Fleming coaches during a game.

Alabama men’s basketball hired former NBA assistant Chris Fleming as an assistant coach, the Crimson Tide’s NIL collective Yea Alabama announced on Wednesday.

Fleming fills the role of former assistant coach Ryan Pannone, who left to take the head coaching job at Arkansas State. He rounds out head coach Nate Oats’s support staff of Preston Murphy and Brian Adams.

An NBA coach for the past decade, Fleming was most recently an assistant for the Portland Trail Blazers during the 2024-25 season. Before his time in the Northwest, he was an assistant for the Chicago Bulls from 2019-24 and the Brooklyn Nets from 2016-19. His first job in the NBA was with the Denver Nuggets in 2015-2016.

Fleming has also spent an extensive amount of time coaching overseas, as he was a head coach in Germany for over 14 years and was also the head coach of Germany’s national team from 2014-18. He coached Brose Baskets Bramburg to four German League championships, was named coach of the year in 2011 and won four German Cup championships.

His college playing career was with the University of Richmond from 1989-93, and then he played overseas with Quakenbrücker TSV from 1994-2000.

Fleming has proven to have good relationships with his players in the past, as Bulls guard Coby White credited the coach for helping him “find his voice” as a leader and helping aid his development.

“He’s been with me personally since I got drafted,” White said of Fleming. “He always believed in me no matter what. But he also didn’t just tell me what I wanted to hear. He told me what I needed to hear. And he always pushed me to be more vocal.”

White hasn’t been the only NBA player to express this sentiment, as young Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson has praised Fleming, saying the coach helped make him more confident as a player.

“Sometimes you need somebody to pull that out of you. We watch film pretty frequently, and it’s cool always to get somebody else’s point of view on things,’ Henderson said, adding that Fleming has also helped coach him into a better defender.

Fleming’s new job at Alabama will be his first coaching job at the collegiate level.