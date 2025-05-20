Alabama softball advances to 19th super regional after sweeping Tuscaloosa regional

CW / Hayden Hutchinson Alabama catcher Marlie Giles eyes an incoming pitch versus Virginia Tech in the final game of the Tuscaloosa Regional in the 2025 NCAA softball tournament at Rhodes Stadium on May 18, 2025.

Alabama softball swept the Tuscaloosa regional of the NCAA softball tournament, beating Jackson State and Virginia Tech this past weekend.

Game 1: Alabama 8, Jackson State 0

During Alabama’s first game of the weekend on Friday, pitcher Emily Winstead threw only one base hit in the team’s run-rule win in five innings.

Despite a slow start and the score staying 0-0 for two innings, Alabama got on the board in the third inning off an RBI single from second baseman Kali Heivilin. The Crimson Tide offense refused to slow down, putting up another three runs in the same inning; shortstop Salen Hawkins brought two home, and third baseman Brooke Ellestad raised the score to 4-0 with an RBI single.

Outfielder Larissa Preuitt scored on an RBI groundout in the fourth inning, and Heivilin hit another RBI single out into left field to make the score 6-0.

In the bottom of the fifth, chaos struck the Tigers. A pitching change brought in Sofia Gonzalez, who hit Hawkins during the first at bat of the inning. Hawkins then advanced from first to third after a series of wild pitches. Hawkins made it home on a sac fly, upping the score to 7-0.

After another pitching change for the Tigers, utility player Alexis Pupillo made it from third to home on another wild pitch, ending the game 8-0 in the fifth.

“I am so pleased that Ms. Winstead got her first postseason NCAA win,” Alabama head coach Patrick Murphy said. “We just felt like it was the best matchup in the first round with her speed and her riseball. She did a terrific job, allowing just one hit over four innings.”

Game 2: Alabama 4, Virginia Tech 3

On Saturday, Alabama faced Virginia Tech. This was the third time the Crimson Tide had faced the Hokies in the 2025 season.

The Hokies took the lead in the very first inning. After loading the bases, outfielder Bre Peck put an RBI single into right field, getting Virginia Tech its first run. Then, first baseman Emily LeGette brought another run home with another RBI single for the Hokies.

With the score leaning 2-0 in favor of Virginia Tech, the Crimson Tide struck back in the second.

Ellestad was on second and outfielder Lauren Johnson was at the plate, a dropped strike three had Johnson sprinting towards first and Ellestad nearing third. The catcher fumbled with the ball and sent it towards first as Ellestad was rounding third, heading home. Johnson made it to first before the ball, and Ellestad was safely home. Rhoads Stadium erupted. After a lengthy review, the officials determined that Johnson had struck out before leaving the plate, but that Ellestad was safe at home. Alabama was now on the board 2-1.

With the Alabama defense keeping the Hokies scoreless in the top of the third, Heivilin put the Crimson Tide on top. With a runner on base and facing a 2-2 count, she sent the ball out into the brickyard for a 2-run homerun and increased Alabama’s runs to three.

The next inning, outfielder Audrey Vandagriff continued Alabama’s push towards victory with an RBI single.

Despite a solo home run for Virginia Tech in the fifth, Jocelyn Briski’s lethal pitching and Alabama’s strong defence kept the Hokies from mounting a late game comeback, ending the game at 4-3.

“If you’ve seen our previous games against Virginia Tech, you would have known that was the kind of game it would be,” Murphy said. “It was a great college softball game, and that’s how it has been since they’ve started coming down here to play us. They’re a real quality softball team with great coaches.”

Game 3: Alabama 3, Virginia Tech 2

After ending the Belmont Bruins’ season, the Hokies were slated for a rematch with the Crimson Tide on Sunday. However, severe weather delayed the game’s start time by over three hours.

Pitcher Catelyn Riley stepped into the circle against a ravenous Virginia Tech team, and one of the most lethal hitters in the NCAA. Outfielder Cori McMillan had 31 home runs heading into this game, and she ended the game without getting on base.

“She’s a really good hitter, and she did really well today,” Riley said of McMillan. “I’ll be honest she got a hold of some balls and I was like ‘alright it’s gonna be a dogfight today.’”

Game 6 was a complete pitcher’s duel between Riley and Emma Lemley. Neither team got a runner home until Alabama got on the board in the fifth.

After Alabama loaded the bases for Vandagriff, she drew a walk, bringing home the first run of the game. Then, Johnson popped an RBI double shallow into left field with nobody to catch it, increasing the score to 3-0 Alabama.

A late game attempt at a Virginia Tech rally was cut short when the team’s final batter popped a foul up above catcher Marlie Giles. Giles caught it and closed out the game at 3-2, ending Virginia Tech’s season and advancing the Crimson Tide to the Super Regionals in Norman, Oklahoma, against the Oklahoma Sooners.

This will be Alabama’s 19th Super Regional appearance since the format was adopted in 2005.

“This is a very difficult thing to do, and I think we’ve had four losses at home since 2005 in regional play,” Murphy said. “We’ve been at home for every single one. 20 years and four losses at home. It’s a credit to the fans and to our young ladies who defend the home turf.”