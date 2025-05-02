UA updates Capstone Creed, removes mentions of ‘equity’ and ‘inclusion’

CW File Students, faculty and staff are eligible to receive tickets to the commencement address.

The University updated the Capstone Creed Tuesday. The revision, which is the first since 2016, removed mention of equity and inclusion.

The 2016 update was the first revision to the creed, which was established in 2000 by the Student Leadership Council. According to the Division of Student Life, it was created “to foster a discussion of campus culture among student leaders in an effort to identify the core values that sustain members of the University community.”

In an Instagram post announcing the new creed, the Division of Student Life said that the change was led “by students, for students.”

“The new Creed reflects the values of UA’s evolving community and reaffirms our commitment to knowledge, respect, and civic responsibility,” the post said.

The University said it was unable to comment at the time on the revision, saying it has an “extremely busy couple of days ahead,” referring to President Donald Trump’s commencement address happening Thursday.

Before the update was announced by the Division of Student Life, the creed was as follows:

“As a member of The University of Alabama community, I will pursue knowledge; act with fairness, integrity and respect; promote equity and inclusion; foster individual and civic responsibility; and strive for excellence in all I do.”

The updated creed replaced the phrase “promote equity and inclusion,” now saying:

“As a member of The University of Alabama community, I will pursue knowledge; act with fairness, integrity, and respect; embrace and uphold the dignity of all; foster individual and civic responsibility; and strive for excellence in all I do.”

This revision comes one year after the signing of SB129, an Alabama law banning diversity, equity and inclusion offices in public schools and restricting classroom discussion about “divisive concepts.” The law prompted the University to replace its Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion with the Division of Opportunity, Connections and Success, among other changes aimed at removing DEI programs and terminology.

Faculty members at the University, along with three University of Alabama at Birmingham students, are currently suing Gov. Kay Ivey and the University Board of Trustees for their implementation of SB129.

The plaintiffs, represented by the American Civil Liberties Union, argue that the law violates the First and 14th Amendments.

The U.S. Department of Education also began investigating over 50 universities’ DEI programs in March for allegedly using impermissible “racial preferences and stereotypes in education programs and activities.