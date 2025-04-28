Seven Alabama players selected in NFL draft

CW / Riley Thompson Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe exits Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium for the last time after a 28-14 win over Auburn on Nov. 30, 2024.

Seven members of last year’s Alabama football team saw their pro football dreams recognized, including a pair in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft held from April 24-25 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

This was head coach Kalen DeBoer’s first draft class of Crimson Tide players, and overall it was the 17th straight draft that featured an Alabama player selected in the first round.

Tyler Booker, offensive guard — 12th overall, Dallas Cowboys

Starting left guard and a team captain, Booker was the first Crimson Tide player taken off the board and will be tasked with filling the shoes of former NFL All-Pro Zack Martin, who announced his retirement this offseason.

The native of New Haven, Connecticut, allowed just two sacks in his 2,007 snaps in crimson, earning him an All-American selection in 2024 along with a pair of first team All-SEC honors in 2023 and 2024.

After getting drafted, Booker was interviewed by new teammate Micah Parsons and told him what type of player Dallas was getting.

“They [opponents] get so excited to play football until they come across Tyler Booker,” Booker said. “When I’m going after you quarter after quarter, play after play, series after series and I start to see that love leave their eyes, that’s what makes me love the game.”

Jihaad Campbell, linebacker — 31st overall, Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles traded a spot up to grab the 2024 All-SEC selection. This was the first time since 1979 that Philadelphia selected an off-ball linebacker in the first round.

Campbell led Alabama in tackles with 117, including 11.5 tackles for loss and five sacks. He was fifth in the SEC for total tackles in 2024 and was named a semifinalist for the Butkus Award presented annually to the nation’s top linebacker.

“We have a lot of confidence this guy’s going to be here and play at a really high level for a long time. When you’re in a draft that you’re picking at the end of the first round and you have an opportunity to get a Top-10 player on your board, a guy who can affect the quarterback, affect the passing game — for us it was a no-brainer,” Eagles general manager Howie Roseman said.

Jalen Milroe, quarterback — 92nd overall, Seattle Seahawks

A March 7 trade of quarterback Geno Smith from the Seahawks to the Raiders sent a third-round pick back to Seattle, which has now been used to select the two-year Alabama starter.

The pick comes after the team signed quarterback Sam Darnold to a three-year, $100.5 million contract during free agency, meaning Milroe will likely begin his pro career as a developmental backup.

A native of Katy, Texas, Milroe is known for his elite rushing ability, as he ran for 33 touchdowns in 38 games and 27 starts in Tuscaloosa. His passing notably needs refining, with him struggling at times with intermediate accuracy throughout his college career.

“I knew going into this process, my ultimate goal was to hear my name called, and I was able to hear that today, so this is definitely a dream come true,” Milroe said in a conference call after being selected.

Malachi Moore, safety — 130th overall, New York Jets

The Jets moved back in Round 4 and selected Moore, who was four-year Alabama starting defensive back.

Moore was named a first-team All-SEC player this past season and was a second-team All-SEC as a true freshman in 2020. He additionally held the distinction of being the first freshman defensive back to start in an Alabama season opener since Minkah Fitzpatrick did it in 2015.

“Moore can play all the safety spots but is more effective in coverage than he is when helping against the run. He has average top-end speed but makes up for it with good awareness and ball location when playing down the field,” NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein said.

Que Robinson, outside linebacker — 134th overall, Denver Broncos

Denver added Robinson to its pass rushing group on Day 3 of the draft. He recorded 9.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks in his 370 defensive snaps during his Alabama career.

After he was selected, Robinson told the media that he hopes to show that he is a consistent player through his ability to play well on all downs, rather than just on third down. He also hopes to make plays on special teams as well.

Robbie Ouzts, tight end — 175th overall, Seattle Seahawks

Joining Milroe in Seattle is his former tight end Ouzts, who hauled in 16 catches for 192 yards and three touchdowns throughout his four years at Alabama.

“Ouzts is built like an ironworker who has a squat rack in the garage. He’s compact and muscular but surprisingly athletic in routes and on move blocks,” Zierlein said.

Tim Smith, defensive tackle — 190th overall, Indianapolis Colts

The Colts added some depth to their defensive line by drafting Smith in the sixth round.

Smith recorded 35 tackles, including 3.5 for loss, with two sacks and a pass breakup this past season. Heended his career with the Crimson Tide with one of his best games in the ReliaQuest Bowl versus Michigan, where he racked up seven tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack in the 19-13 loss to the Wolverines.

Undrafted free agents

Punter James Burnip and long snapper Kneeland Hibbett both signed free agent contracts with the New Orleans Saints and Miami Dolphins, respectively, less than an hour after the draft concluded.