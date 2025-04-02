Alabama women’s tennis goes 2-0 against South Carolina and Georgia

CW / Hannah Grace Mayfield Alabama tennis player Margaux Maquet swings during a game against Georgia.

Alabama women’s tennis had a rough weekend with losses to Georgia on Friday and South Carolina on Sunday, moving to 9-10 on the season and 3-8 in SEC play.

Georgia

The Crimson Tide had a disappointing start to its weekend on Friday, getting swept by the No. 1-ranked Bulldogs 4-0.

Doubles started with Alabama’s Margaux Maquet and Maria Andrienko losing 6-0 to Georgia’s Aysegul Mert and Hayden Mulberry.

The Bulldogs made quick work of doubles, securing the point when Guillermina Grant and Anastasiia Lopata won 6-1 over the Crimson Tide’s Sara Nayar and Klara Milicevic. The last doubles match between Alabama’s Petra Sedlackova and Maria Martinez Vaquero and Georgia’s Dasha Vidmanova and Mell Reasco was ruled unfinished at 3-3.

In singles, Georgia started out strong as Lopata defeated Milicevic in two sets (6-3, 6-2). The Bulldogs inched closer to victory when Vidmanova bested Sedlackova in two sets (6-1, 6-4).

Georgia clinched the victory when Sofia Rojas won in two sets (6-4, 6-2) over Maquet, securing the clean sweep.

Three sets were ruled unfinished due to the Georgia win, as Nayar was up over Grant (6-4, 5-2), Martinez-Vaquero was in a battle with Mert (6-0, 4-6, 1-1), and Andrienko was ahead of Reasco (7-5, 2-1).

South Carolina

Alabama capped off the weekend with another loss, falling to the No. 23 Gamecocks 4-1.

Doubles once again was a rough start for the Crimson Tide, as Maquet and Priya Nelson lost 6-0 to South Carolina’s Lauren Friedman and Helena Buchwald.

The Gamecocks then promptly secured the first point of the match when Sarah Hamner and Kaitlyn Carnicella emerged victorious 6-4 over Sedlackova and Martinez Vaquero. The match between Alabama’s Milicevic-Nayar duo and South Carolina’s Bella Larsson and Olympe Lancelot was ruled unfinished with the Crimson Tide up 5-3.

Singles started with what was Alabama’s only point of the match, as Maquet was down (3-6, 0-0) to the Gamecocks’ Helena Buchwald, but South Carolina had to retire the match and give Maquet the win due to an injury to Buchwald.

The Gamecocks got back on track when Hamner won in two sets (6-4, 6-3) over Sedlackova. Then Friedman took care of Nelson in two sets (6-3, 6-3) to inch South Carolina closer to victory.

The win was secured when Lancelot won over Martinez Vaquero in two sets (6-4, 6-2). Both Nayar’s doubles match with Larsson (7-6, 0-5) and Milicevic’s with Carnicella (6-7, 3-2) were ruled unfinished.

Next up for Alabama is a road trip to face off against Texas on Friday at 12 p.m. CT.