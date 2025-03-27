Reigning champs Tennessee beat Alabama in SEC home opener

CW / Hayden Hutchison Alabama first baseman Will Hodo (#18) looks to catch a ball against Tennessee at Sewell-Thomas Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL on March 20, 2025.

Game 1: Alabama 6, Tennessee 5

Tennessee got off to a great start in Game 1. First baseman Andrew Fischer hit a 2-run homer in the first inning, and Tennessee added another run in the second to make it 3-0 due to multiple errors by the Alabama infield.

Yet again, the Alabama offense came alive in the second inning, scoring 5 runs. The Crimson Tide loaded the bases, allowing it to walk in consecutive runs and make it 3-2, Infielder Justin Lebron hit a double in the left field gap and sent in all 3 runs to give Alabama the lead.

Alabama would add another run in the third from a Richie Bonomolo Jr. groundout to shortstop, allowing Kade Snell to score. Tennessee would add 2 runs in the seventh thanks to some lucky bounces, including a single that went off Alabama relief pitcher Matthew Heiberger’s cleat. Still, after that, Alabama’s defense stood tall.

For head coach Rob Vaughn, staying calm from the mental errors committed early in the game was important.

“We talk about it all the time, you just got to get to neutral,” Vaughn said. “You’re not guaranteed success in this game, but when your mindset is right, you give yourself a fighting chance.”

Sophomore Zane Adams got the start on the mound and delivered some big moments down the stretch despite the shaky start, including a 1-2-3 inning in the sixth. Adams would finish with six strikeouts throughout 6.1 innings, allowing 4 ER.

The defense came in clutch down the stretch as well. Right fielder Bryce Fowler robbed a home run in the sixth, and Lebron got an unassisted double play in the eighth.

Plays like this gave the pitching staff the confidence down the stretch.

“It definitely makes it easier to throw strikes,” closer Carson Ozmer said. “I think we got the best outfield in the country, so it’s a lot easier to throw strikes with these guys behind you.”

Game 2: Tennessee 10, Alabama 7

It was a rough day on the mound for Alabama’s Riley Quick. Quick only lasted 2.0 innings, allowing 5 earned runs and six hits. Alabama had to turn to the bullpen seven times throughout the night, as the bullpen struggled to keep up with Tennessee’s high-powered offense.

Despite the tough loss, Vaughn was proud of his team’s resilience.

“Toughness doesn’t guarantee you success, but it gives you a fighting shot, and I thought this group was incredible tonight,” he said.

Thanks to six singles, Tennessee scored 5 runs in the first two innings. Alabama clawed back, making it 5-3 thanks to some throwing errors and smart base running from Bonomolo Jr.

Tennessee and Alabama each added a run in the seventh. An RBI double from Tennessee utility player Dalton Bargo made it 6-3 Tennessee, but infielder Jason Torres got one back for Alabama with an RBI single to make it 6-4.

Tennessee completely opened the game in the eighth. Infielder Dean Curley hit a 2-run-homer to make it 8-4, and later Bargo hit a double, driving in 2 more runs to extend the lead to 10-4.

The Crimson Tide didn’t give up. Outfielder Bryce Fowler hit an RBI single in the eighth to cut the deficit to 5. In the ninth, outfielder Coleman Mizell hit a solo homer and infielder Brennen Norton got another RBI single for Alabama, making it 10-7. Unfortunately, catcher Will Plattner struck out with two runners on to potentially tie the game, giving the Volunteers the win.

Game 3: No. 1 Tennessee 9, No. 12 Alabama 2

Alabama capped off the series against the Volunteers in not-so-spectacular fashion.

It was a struggle for Crimson Tide starting pitcher Bobby Alcock, who gave up eight baserunners in just 2.1 innings of action while surrendering 3 runs. The entire pitching staff struggled, allowing 15 base hits and 23 baserunners.

The Alabama bats couldn’t pick up the slack until it was too late, and the team did not score until the eighth inning.

To add insult to injury, Vaughn was ejected at the top of the third inning after arguing about a foul tip call. His ejection was sandwiched between back-to-back homers by Tennessee’s Fischer and Bargo to make it 3-0.

Runs kept piling on for the Volunteers after, as a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning and a Reese Chapman solo homer in the fifth made it 5-0.

Tennessee essentially put it out of reach in the seventh, scoring four runs with the help of a bases-clearing RBI double by Hunter Ensley.

Alabama would not go down trying. Lebron grounded out back to the pitcher in the eighth, yet Bonomolo Jr. scored, giving the Crimson Tide its first run. Thanks to a Plattner single, Alabama would add one more run in the ninth. That would be it for Alabama, with the team losing 9-2.

Alabama will turn to its next game, a road matchup against North Alabama on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CT.