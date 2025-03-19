Spring basketball recruiting update

CW / Riley Thompson Alabama basketball players huddle up against Auburn at Neville Arena in Auburn, AL on March 8, 2025.

Alabama head coach Nate Oats is on the cusp of solidifying a top recruiting class for the class of 2025. Three 4-stars have committed, and the team is awaiting decisions from a few more high school recruits.

After the transfer period last season, Oats attained the No. 3 recruiting class. The class consisted of recruits like Aiden Sherrell and Labaron Philon and transfers like Aden Holloway and Chris Youngblood.

The first addition to the class of 2025 was Amari Allen out of Green Bay, Wisconsin. His commitment was announced verbally on Sept. 10 and followed up with pen put to paper during the early signing period.

Allen, a talented passer, is a 4-star small forward who will add a lot of versatility to the team.

“Coach [Oats] has had success with guys at similar positions in the past,” Allen said. “He lets his guys play. He feeds confidence into all of his players.”

Allen’s commitment was followed up with another 4-star commit just a week and a half later in power forward London Jemison.

Jemison is from Connecticut and is ranked as the No. 7 power forward in the country. He chose Alabama over Kansas and Louisville.

Throughout high school, Jemison has shown an ability to knock down 3s and score in the paint, but he has also shown a lot of defensive production, something the Crimson Tide could find very helpful.

After his commitment, Jemison spoke about what kept him solid, taking time to praise the coaches for playing a major role in his decision.

“I’m just in love with the program I committed to,” Jemison said.

Davion Hannah is the most recent Crimson Tide commit. He announced his decision in November, choosing Alabama over Missouri, Cincinnati and Ohio State.

Hannah also comes from Wisconsin and is ranked the third-best combo guard in the nation.

“Coach Nate Oats and the rest of the staff not only told me that they have a plan for me but showed me the plan as well,” Hannah said. “I just felt that they are really invested in me and I can definitely strive and continue to develop the right way while playing for them.”

The 2025 class is getting close to being finalized as the three commits have already been signed, but a few decisions still loom. Alabama has offered five players that have yet to make decisions.

The odds of another commitment are looking less likely, but JD Palm may still be in play for the Crimson Tide. He is a 3-star center out of Dothan, Alabama.

His recruitment has been kept very quiet, and he only visited Auburn and Rutgers unofficially in 2022. However, given his in-state status, he could be another addition to Alabama.

Three other recruits still holding offers are 5-star shooting guard Brayden Burries, 5-star small forward Nate Ament and 5-star power forward Koa Peat. All are ranked among the top 10 players in the nation.

Their recruitment is important and seemingly close to over, with Alabama looking in from the outside. Burries and Peat are looking to stay close to home on the West Coast, while Ament is trending towards Duke, Tennessee or Arkansas.

Tyler Jackson is a 4-star combo guard out of Maryland ranked No. 7 in the position, and he has yet to decide while holding offers from Alabama, Syracuse, Maryland and Houston.

Fans will be able to see where Alabama officially ends up in the recruiting rankings in a couple of months, when the regular signing period ends on May 21. However, there will soon be more action when the transfer portal opens on Monday.