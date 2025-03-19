Call Me [Brackets] accepting submissions for spring issues

Courtesy of Call Me [Brackets]

Call Me [Brackets], a student-run literary journal, is seeking submissions for its spring issue until April 1.

Founded in 2018, Call Me [Brackets] has built a reputation in the Alabama literary scene. With a total of thirteen prior issues, the journal celebrates experimental and original work, showcasing artists from all over the country. The website includes all of these previous copies, as well as blog posts and book excerpt reviews.

“Aside from being student-run, what makes CMB unique is that each issue has a different theme,” said Paul Albano, faculty sponsor of the journal. “This reflects the interest and personality of that semester’s class.”

The upcoming issue is centered on the strange, unusual and unfiltered ideas people often prefer to keep to themselves.

“Have you ever felt like there was something in your walls? Or had a dream that felt too real? Sworn you saw something move in the shadows? Well, others may call you crazy, but we call you creative,” the website states. “Walk us through your fifth phone call to your ex. Make us wonder where reality begins and ends. We want to celebrate your craziest stories, ideas, beliefs, takes, whatever you think is your crazy.”

Writers and artists are encouraged to send in their best work across three categories: prose, poetry and visual art.

Prose writers may contribute fiction or creative nonfiction pieces. Poets are invited to submit individual poems or short collections, and visual artists can share files of their work for consideration. Full submission guidelines, including file types and word count limits, can be found on the journal’s website.

The previous issue, Call Me [When You’re Dead], was published in the fall and featured haunting works in all three categories. This upcoming issue promises to be just as daring, working to challenge contributors by confronting their craziest ideas head-on.

The links to submit an entry can also be found on the website. The journal will announce chosen works and publishing dates closer to the end of the semester.