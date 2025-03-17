UAB under investigation for racial discrimination, UA mistakenly listed by DOE

The University of Alabama was mistakenly listed as under investigation by the U.S. Department of Education for awarding “impermissible race-based scholarships and race-based segregation.” The University of Alabama System school actually under investigation is the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

The initial press release from the DOE Office of Civil Rights announcing the investigation was updated without announcement Monday. It now lists UAB instead of The University of Alabama as one of the seven institutions under investigation.

Alex House, associate director of media relations for the University, said that the University had “not been contacted by the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights about the investigation announced Friday and is no longer listed in the press release.”

The seven schools now listed as facing investigation “alleged impermissible race-based scholarships and race-based segregation,” according to the DOE, are:



Grand Valley State University

Ithaca College

New England College of Optometry

University of Alabama at Birmingham

University of Minnesota, Twin Cities

University of South Florida

University of Oklahoma, Tulsa School of Community Medicine

According to the UAB 2024 Financial Report, UAB received $534,363,989 in federal grants and contracts. The investigation puts the institution at risk of losing federal funding.

“UAB is committed to providing resources and opportunities for all students regardless of race or other protected classes,” said Alicia Rohan, director of external public relations at UAB. “We will work with the U.S. Department of Education to address any concerns and ensure compliance.”