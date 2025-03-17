Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

Former TPD officer charged with possession of child sexual abuse material

Maven Navarro, Editor-in-Chief
March 17, 2025
Courtesy of Tuscaloosa Police Department
Former TPD officer Corey Nicholas Burcham was charged with possession of child sexual abuse material.

Former Tuscaloosa police officer, Corey Nicholas Burcham, was arrested Monday and charged with 10 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material.

The West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force obtained information Wednesday and conducted an investigation which uncovered multiple images depicting child sexual abuse material on a phone belonging to Burcham.

Burcham was taken into custody by TPD Chief Brent Blankley and other officers on Monday afternoon. 

He was a patrol officer from January 2019 until Wednesday.

“When we first learned of these allegations last week, we began the necessary procedures that will ensure he never works as a police officer again,” Blankley said. “We have zero tolerance for actions that undermine the public trust and harm children. The individual involved no longer serves in any capacity with the department.”

At time of publishing, Burcham remained in the Tuscaloosa County Jail with a bond to be set by a judge.

