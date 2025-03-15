Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White



Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White
Serving The University of Alabama since 1894.

The Crimson White
Categories:

University issues weather warning, opens storm shelters

Maven Navarro, Editor-in-Chief
March 15, 2025
Nicholas Ullery-Pintilie
North Lawn Hall is one of the 10 campus storm shelters.

The University has issued a high risk warning for a severe weather outbreak to occur Saturday night. 

Since 2011, there have  been three other instances where Alabama has been under high risk or Level 5 warning for severe weather. 

An email sent to UA students said that “numerous, significant tornadoes, some of which could be long-tracked and potentially violent, are expected this afternoon and evening. In addition, we could see widespread damaging winds with gusts up to 70 mph and scattered large hail up to two inches.”

The email also said to bring electronic devices to watch the weather, along with the SEC men’s basketball tournament, which will be played on televisions at select campus shelters. 

There are 10 designated storm shelters on campus and over 30 more available throughout Tuscaloosa County. 

Weather updates will be provided via the UA Alert system, as well as UA Safety social media accounts. 

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in NEWS
Protesters gathered on the Quad in front of Denny Chimes.
Students hold third pro-Palestine protest of school year
UA students plan rally in support of Palestine
UA students plan rally in support of Palestine
New UA residency program aims to close Alabama’s mental health care gap
New UA residency program aims to close Alabama’s mental health care gap
Tuscaloosa’s unofficial municipal election results
Tuscaloosa’s unofficial municipal election results
President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Saturday, making English the official language of the United States.
English declared national language, professors raise doubts
The new expansion includes up to 10 new pickleball courts.
University announces rec center expansion, 10 new pickleball courts
More in Top News
Denny Chimes at the University of Alabama
University allows student organization to omit part of non-discrimination statement from constitution
University alumni Mario Bailey speaks the the 2025 State of the Black Union.
BSU holds annual State of the Black Union
SGA releases unofficial spring elections results
SGA releases unofficial spring elections results
The SGA hosted its Candidate Forum in the Student Center.
SGA candidates talk initiatives at annual candidate forum
Sola will be replaced with Social Bites at Lakeside Dining Hall.
Bama Dining to replace Sola with Social Bites, adds new menu items
Students attend a Capstone Association of Black Journalists meeting at Reese Phifer Hall.
We’re still here: Black students celebrate Black History Month despite obstacles