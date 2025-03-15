University issues weather warning, opens storm shelters

The University has issued a high risk warning for a severe weather outbreak to occur Saturday night.
Since 2011, there have been three other instances where Alabama has been under high risk or Level 5 warning for severe weather.
An email sent to UA students said that “numerous, significant tornadoes, some of which could be long-tracked and potentially violent, are expected this afternoon and evening. In addition, we could see widespread damaging winds with gusts up to 70 mph and scattered large hail up to two inches.”
The email also said to bring electronic devices to watch the weather, along with the SEC men’s basketball tournament, which will be played on televisions at select campus shelters.
There are 10 designated storm shelters on campus and over 30 more available throughout Tuscaloosa County.
Weather updates will be provided via the UA Alert system, as well as UA Safety social media accounts.