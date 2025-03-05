Tuscaloosa’s unofficial municipal election results

Walt Maddox was re-elected as the mayor of the city of Tuscaloosa for his sixth term Tuesday. In the unofficial results, he received 5,727 votes, defeating Denson Ferrell II, who received 859 votes.
The inauguration is set to be held on May 19.
“I am humbled and honored to be re-elected to a historic sixth term as Mayor of Tuscaloosa,” Maddox said in an Instagram post.
As the town’s 36th mayor, Maddox was first elected in 2005 and has worked on multiple projects including the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater, Tuscaloosa 311, and Saban Center, among others.
All city council positions were won by incumbents, except District 1 as the incumbent, Mathew Wilson did not achieve the plurality — 50% plus one — standard. Wilson received 402 votes against Que Chandler, who received 321 votes, and Joe Eatmon, who received 333 votes. Wilson will face a runoff against Eatmon on April 1.
In the Board of Education, the current representative of District 4 Patrick Hamner chose not to run, and Clint Mountain ran unopposed for that seat.
The other unofficial results are as follows:
City Council
District 2: Raevan Howard
District 3: Norman Crow
District 4: Lee Busby
District 5: Kip Tyner
District 6: John Faile
District 7: Cassius Lanier
Board of Education
Chair: Eric M. Wilson
District 1: Karen Thompson-Jackson
District 2: Kendra Williams
District 3: Lesley Powell
District 5: Erica Grant
District 6: Marvin L. Lucas
District 7: Erskine E. Simmons