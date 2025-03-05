Jihaad Campbell performs well at the 2025 combine: A look into his performance and profile

CW / Riley Thompson Former Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell (#11) warms up before playing Tennessee.

Former Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell performed well Friday afternoon at the NFL Scouting Combine, finishing first in the NFL Next Gen Stats linebacker score ranking.

Campbell ran the 40-yard dash in 4.52 seconds, earning third place among linebackers. He also jumped 10’7″ in the broad jump, making him second in the position group.

Campbell recorded the second-fastest top speed in the 40-yard dash at 22.62 MPH, only behind former South Carolina LB Demetrius Knight Jr. at 22.76 MPH. His broad jump also ranked 27th among all linebackers in the past 20 years. Both results demonstrate what Campbell did for the Crimson Tide all last season: use fast twitch, which generates explosive plays.

Some memorable moments from the season include his forced fumble right before the first half ended against South Carolina, where he beat the tackle with a bull rush off the edge. Another key play was his batted pass in the same game that resulted in a huge momentum shift in the Crimson Tide’s favor by forcing a long third down. Campbell made plays like this all season long, bolstering the defense with his vocal leadership.

Although he did not participate in the other physical measurements, such as the bench press and the 20-yard shuttle, he displayed fluidity in his pass rush and change of direction drills. The pass rush drills require linebackers to present an array of moves from both the left and right sides of the field to exhibit quickness and the ability to bend around the edge.

Campbell projects to be a mid-to-late first-round linebacker, and his combine performance further demonstrated why he deserves to be among the top-rated linebackers in this year’s draft class.

He played fast and with a high motor for The Crimson Tide, recording 119 total tackles with 55 solo, 5 sacks, and an interception.

“This might sound a little different, but I love to show my versatility when I’m in coverage,” Campbell said during combine interviews.

A significant part of his game is his hybrid linebacker ability. In one play, he can rush the passer with quickness, and in the next, he can drop into coverage in the middle of the field and take away the hook routes and crossers that come into the middle.

Campbell will likely play as an off-ball linebacker, occasionally moving to an edge rusher position that suits him well. His elite lateral quickness often results in high-motor plays, where he maintains high pursuit speed and excels in blitzes.

Many teams need an aggressive linebacker who wills his way into explosive situations, and he fits perfectly into this mold. Teams such as the Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins and Atlanta Falcons desperately need someone like Campbell, who can switch between that edge and coverage role and provide leadership as a three-down linebacker. One look at his afternoon in Indianapolis provides sufficient detail as to why more teams are shifting toward targeting archetypes like Campbell.

Campbell even stayed after the combine for linebackers and worked more on the pass rush drills. He provided key leadership for the Alabama football team, and actions like these lay out exactly what kind of leader NFL teams would get.

Alabama will host its Pro Day on March 19, giving Campbell one last opportunity to demonstrate his skills before the NFL draft on April 24.