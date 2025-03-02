What to know about Tuscaloosa’s 2025 general election

The City of Tuscaloosa will hold its 2025 general election on Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. A list of polling locations can be found on the City of Tuscaloosa website.

Citizens will vote for mayor, city council and the Tuscaloosa City Schools Board of Education.

Mayor, currently Walt Maddox

Walt Maddox, who has served intermittently as the city of Tuscaloosa’s mayor since 2005, will be up for reelection. As the city’s 36th mayor, Maddox has introduced Tuscaloosa 311, a non-emergency call center; developed a pre-k initiative to provide access to pre-kindergarten education; and advocated for investment projects in West Tuscaloosa.

Denson Ferrell II will oppose Maddox, running for his first political position. Working in public service as a police officer and teacher, Ferrell said he desires for change in the community, finding an extreme need for accountability in local government.

City Council District 1, currently Matthew Wilson

Que Chandler promises to fight for safe and clean communities; the uplifting of youth, seniors and families; and equitable development and economic opportunity.

Joe Eatmon’s “Seven Pillars, One Vision” plan consists of building better schools; creating safer communities; creating new jobs, business and housing opportunities; improving the city’s infrastructure; prioritizing the city’s children; protecting senior citizens; and increasing community engagement.

Matthew Wilson’s platform consists of transportation, public safety, food and housing security, and youth employment development.

City Council District 2, currently Raevan Howard

Dennis “Quick” Collins says he promises to be “community first, community committed” as a member of an anti-gun violence campaign and a community activist.

Raevan Howard plans to support citywide infrastructure developments, continue the beautification process throughout West Tuscaloosa and implement Phase 2 of the McDonald Hughes Center project.

Ashley R. Wheat’s top three priorities will be to work with property owners to create affordable housing, “expand current mentoring initiatives to teach conflict resolution skills to at-risk populations,” and partner with local family resource centers and organizations to “ensure citizens know what resources are available to help keep their family relationships strong and healthy.”

City council Districts 3, 4 and 5 are uncontested.

City Council District 3, currently Norman Crow

Norman Crow’s plan for District 3 includes building new pickleball courts at Buddy Powell Pavilion, ensuring public safety officers receive the resources they need, and building a new subdivision and road safety features at The Crossings at North River.

City Council District 4, currently Lee Busby

Lee Busby served 31 years in the U.S. Marine Corps. He is an entrepreneur and small business owner and has spent the last few years creating bronze memorial sculptures of fallen soldiers.

City Council District 5, currently Kip D. Tyner

Kip D. Tyner graduated from the University with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He currently serves as the president of the Tuscaloosa City Council.

City Council District 6, currently John Faile

John Faile, if elected, says he will prioritize addressing the violent crime outbreak in Tuscaloosa, stop excessive borrowing and pursue Elevate Tuscaloosa projects.

Eric Gaines says his top priority will be reducing violent crime, and he plans to unite the wealthier parts of District 6 with its underserved community.

Lisa M. Young’s key initiatives are to support affordable homes, fund quality education and ensure eco-conscious communities.

City Council District 7, currently Cassius Lanier

Cassius Lanier says he plans to rebuild District 7 “brick by brick” through partnerships with local schools, offering referral bonuses for police officers and continuing support of the McFarland Mall redevelopment project.

Oliver “Maurice” Sealey’s platform focuses on keeping the community of District 7 safe, revitalizing the Skyland Boulevard corridor, and ensuring transparency in government.

All candidates for the Tuscaloosa City Schools Board of Education are uncontested except for District 1.

Chair, Board of Education

Eric M. Wilson

Board of Education, District 1

Tony V. Humphries

Karen Thompson-Jackson

Board of Education, District 2

Kendra Williams

Board of Education, District 3

Lesley Powell

Board of Education, District 4

Clint Mountain

Board of Education, District 5

Erica Grant

Board of Education, District 6

Marvin L. Lucas

Board of Education, District 7

Erskine E. Simmons