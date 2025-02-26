Six Alabama women’s basketball players honored on Senior Day

CW / Sarah Munzenmaier Alabama Women’s Basketball Guard Sarah Ashlee Barker (#3) walks out with her parents on senior night.

This past Sunday was a busy day in Coleman Coliseum with the rivalry matchup between Alabama and Auburn, which marked the annual “Power of Pink” game.

But it also was Senior Day, meaning six Alabama players were honored postgame. Here is a look at the seniors of the Crimson Tide.

Sarah Ashlee Barker, guard

The native of Birmingham, Alabama, has etched her name into Crimson Tide history in the past three seasons after transferring from Georgia in 2022.

Last season, Barker earned first-team All-SEC honors as she averaged a team-high 16.8 points per game along with 6.3 rebounds and 1.9 steals. She has continued her effective play this season, averaging 17.0 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 2.0 steals while shooting a career-best 51.4% from the field.

Barker not only makes an impact on the court, but off the court as well, as she is regarded by her teammates and coaches as the leader of this Alabama team, including by head coach Kristy Curry, who called her a “special leader.” Barker will certainly be an WNBA draft pick and will have valuable experience and leadership to go along with effective play.

“Just to be able to represent this university and state has meant a lot to me,” Barker said. “I’m very grateful that God placed me here.”

JeAnna Cunningham, center

After spending her first two seasons at West Virginia, Cunningham opted to come to Tuscaloosa and play her final three seasons with the Crimson Tide.

The center has played in 88 games over those three seasons and has been the team’s first frontcourt player off the bench for a majority of games, but she drew her first career start this season against Missouri. She is averaging 2.7 points and 2.7 rebounds per game in 9.1 minutes, and was recently named to the SEC Community Service team.

“It’s been more than basketball, it’s just being around your girls and your family,” Cunningham said. “It’s just indescribable what it’s meant to be here at Alabama, especially on Senior Night, especially against Auburn.”

Christabel Ezumah, forward

The 6-2 forward from Georgia spent her first four seasons at Campbell before transferring and spending her final season with Alabama.

Ezumah was an All-CAA member while she was with Campbell, averaging 12.4 points and 8.2 rebounds per game. This season with the Crimson Tide, she is averaging 2.5 points per game and 3.3 rebounds in nine minutes.

“It just feels like home. Everyone here had the same goal to win,” she said. “Everyone pushes each other to be their best every single day, and that’s something I wanted to step into.”

Zaay Green, guard

It has been a long college journey for the 6-2 guard out of Duncanville, Texas. She spent her first two seasons at Tennessee, her third at Texas A&M and her next three at Arkansas-Pine Bluff before spending her final season at Alabama.

Despite suffering a season-ending ACL tear two different times, Green has managed to come back strong and has been an important contributor for the Crimson Tide this season, averaging 15.5 points and a team-high 4.6 assists per game.

“This experience has been amazing,” Green said. “I just appreciate all my teammates and my coaches.”

Aaliyah Nye, guard

The sharpshooter from Huntsville, Alabama, spent her first two seasons at Illinois before returning home to Alabama for her final three seasons.

Nye is averaging 14.7 points on a conference-leading 45.1% from downtown and is second in the country with 96 made 3s. On her Senior Day, she broke the school record for most 3-point baskets made in a career and also holds the Alabama record for three-pointers made in a season.

“I’m just grateful to be here and to have the opportunity,” Nye said. “It’s just a family environment, and I love being here with these people.”

Jessica Timmons, guard

Timmons opted to stay near her hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina, to start her career, playing two years at NC State before transferring to Alabama in 2023.

Last season, Timmons averaged 11.2 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, but she suffered a serious knee injury against Tennessee that shortened her season. Due to the injury, she has not played this season and seems to be headed towards a medical redshirt.

“Knowing how much time and effort this university has put into me and my teammates is special,” Timmons said.

Barker made sure to give Timmons her flowers and credited her for maintaining a positive attitude and energy even with the injury she suffered.

“Jess means as much to our team as anybody who steps on the floor,” Barker said. “It’s tough sitting on the bench and watching a team play. But just the love and care she has for this team, I don’t want it to go unnoticed.”