Top 10 walk-up songs from Alabama softball’s home opener

Walk-up songs can be as important to players as their numbers. They’re a tool that gets players hyped up at bat and ready to swing for the fences. Here are the top 10 walk-up songs from Easton Bama Bash weekend.

10: “Party Rock Anthem” — LMFAO (Alea Johnson, pitcher)

The 2011 smash hit that had the world shuffling, peaking at No. 1 in 55 countries, is Johnson’s walk-up song. This electronic dance song is a great way to get the crowd moving and anyone at bat warm and ready.

9: “I Feel Good” — Pitbull (Kali Heivilin, infielder)

When Heivilin makes her way up to the plate to Pitbull’s 2021 single, fans can’t help but feel better. Mr. Worldwide’s song about enjoying the life his fans have given him, while showing mostly clips of his fans in the music video, is a sort of thank you to the people who have made his career.

8: “I Bet U Won’t” — Mouse and Level (Abby Duchscherer, IF)

The 2017 single was made famous by a trend featuring a man dancing in weird places, such as in the back of a moving truck. The funky beat and looped vocals make it a perfect addition to the list.

7: “Flower” — Moby (Kendal Clark, utility)

Clark’s walk-up song is probably the least famous on this list, but it’s still extremely well-known — just not as a song. The looped “green Sally up” has been used in many workout mixes. It was also MLB player Bryce Harper’s walk-up song for a while.

6: “G.O.M.D.” — J. Cole (Brooke Ellestad, IF)

The 2014 hit peaked at No. 34 on the hip hop/R&B charts. The catchy intro propelled the hit to its success, and brought Ellestad to the plate. The song is about how good J. Cole is as a rapper, and it fits for Ellestad who was ranked #64 in the preseason top-100

5: “Rooster” — Alice In Chains (Braya Hodges, pitcher)

Hodges made her way to the plate after Alabama put up 19 runs on Drake during the second day of the weekend, doing so to an unorthodox song for a softball game. When grunge band Alice In Chains’ hit song about a Vietnam veteran blasted out of the speakers at Rhoads Stadium, it instantly made its way to the top five of the list. The iconic riff, played by Jerry Cantrell, backing the iconic lyrics from one of the most famous singers of the 90’s, Layne Staley, had many older people in the audience shocked to hear it at the game.

4: “L.A. Love” — Fergie (Audrey Vandagriff, outfielder)

The freshman phenom started the batting list this weekend with one of Fergie’s less popular songs. The 2014 release received mixed reviews, and never reached the success of her 2006 debut album “The Duchess,” which featured multiple hits including “Fergalicious,” “London Bridge” and “Glamourous.” However, it features a very catchy chorus that leaked online ahead of its official release, captivating a younger audience.

3: “2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted” — 2Pac (Kristen White, OF)

The sixth track on Tupac Shakur’s fourth studio album, “All Eyez On Me,” accompanies White to the plate. Released in 1996 during the golden age of gangster rap and featuring another chart topper in Snoop Dogg, “2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted” had the late ‘90s in a chokehold. The song peaked at the 46th spot on the top 100. It was the last album released by 2Pac before he was killed in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas.

2: “Money For Nothing” — Dire Straits (Alexis Pupillo, utility)

It’s weird to say that Pupillo walks to the plate to a song about installing microwaves and TVs, but she does — sort of. The 1985 single from English band Dire Straits features one of the most famous guitar solos just over a minute into the song. The song peaked at No. 1 on the top 100 and held that spot for three weeks. Dire Straits also headlined the 1985 Live Aid festival, performing the hit with The Police’s lead singer, Sting.

1: “Girls, Girls, Girls” — Mötley Crüe (Salen Hawkins, IF)

When the sophomore transfer from Mississippi State steps up to the plate and the iconic intro of Motley Crue’s smash hit starts playing you can’t help but feel the adrenaline start pumping. The glam metal single from the 1987 album of the same name peaked at No. 2, going 4x platinum and selling over four million copies. The song starts off with a motorcycle revving its engine, then goes right into the iconic riff from guitarist Mick Mars. There’s no better song to walk up to the plate to.