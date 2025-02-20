Alabama women’s golf tees off spring season with 13th-place finish at Moon Golf Invitational

Alabama women’s golf concluded its first spring season tournament with a 13th-place finish at the Moon Golf Invitational in Melbourne, Florida, on Tuesday.
Teeing off at 8:40 AM on Sunday at Suntree Country Club, the team paired with Wake Forest and Florida State to compete in a five-count-four stroke-play format and rounded out a remaining 14-team field that included teams such as Auburn, LSU and tournament host Louisville.
Alabama’s lineup for this event featured five golfers who scored as follows:
- Freshman Molly Brown Davidson: 2-over-par 218, 17th place
- Recorded the third-highest finish of her collegiate career, and a third top-20 finish in her freshman year.
- Junior Ryan Flynn: 9-over-par 225, 51st place
- Climbed nine spots in the final round with a team-best carding of 1-over-par 73
- Junior Mattison Frick: 11-over-par 227, 58th place
- Tied with Davidson in the second round for the lowest round among UA golfers, scoring 1-over-par 73.
- Sophomore Harriet Lockley: 13-over-par 229, 68th place
- Graduate student Kennedy Carroll: 16-over-par 232, 77th place
The Crimson Tide holistically garnered a tournament-wide score of 32-over-par 896, while Florida State secured first-place honors with a showing of 2-under-par 862.
Next, the team will head to Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, on March 3 to compete in the three-day Darius Rucker Intercollegiate hosted by the University of South Carolina.