Categories:

Alabama women’s golf tees off spring season with 13th-place finish at Moon Golf Invitational

Ramsey Eaton, Contributing Writer
February 20, 2025
Courtesy of UA Athletics
Alabama Golfer Molly Brown Davidson in action during the UAB Hoover Invitational at Hoover Country Club in Hoover, AL on Tuesday, Sep 17, 2024.

Alabama women’s golf concluded its first spring season tournament with a 13th-place finish at the Moon Golf Invitational in Melbourne, Florida, on Tuesday.

Teeing off at 8:40 AM on Sunday at Suntree Country Club, the team paired with Wake Forest and Florida State to compete in a five-count-four stroke-play format and rounded out a remaining 14-team field that included teams such as Auburn, LSU and tournament host Louisville.

Alabama’s lineup for this event featured five golfers who scored as follows:

  • Freshman Molly Brown Davidson: 2-over-par 218, 17th place
    • Recorded the third-highest finish of her collegiate career, and a third top-20 finish in her freshman year.
  • Junior Ryan Flynn: 9-over-par 225, 51st place
    • Climbed nine spots in the final round with a team-best carding of 1-over-par 73
  • Junior Mattison Frick: 11-over-par 227, 58th place
    • Tied with Davidson in the second round for the lowest round among UA golfers, scoring 1-over-par 73.
  • Sophomore Harriet Lockley: 13-over-par 229, 68th place
  • Graduate student Kennedy Carroll: 16-over-par 232, 77th place

The Crimson Tide holistically garnered a tournament-wide score of 32-over-par 896, while Florida State secured first-place honors with a showing of 2-under-par 862.

Next, the team will head to Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, on March 3 to compete in the three-day Darius Rucker Intercollegiate hosted by the University of South Carolina.

