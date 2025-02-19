We’re still here: Black students celebrate Black History Month despite obstacles

CW / Riley Thompson Students attend a Capstone Association of Black Journalists meeting at Reese Phifer Hall.

Black History Month was first officially recognized in February 1976 by then-President Gerald Ford. 39 years later, under the second administration of President Donald Trump, the Department of Defense announced it would no longer “host celebrations or events related to cultural awareness months,” including Black History Month.

Last March, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed Senate Bill 129, the “divisive concepts” bill, into law. Once it took effect Oct. 1, 2024, it restricted the teaching of anything considered a “divisive concept” and banned public schools from having programs or offices of diversity, equity and inclusion.

Ivey proclaimed February as Black History Month, despite supporting the removal of DEI initiatives in the state.

“I don’t let the Gov. Ivey’s comments about, ‘it’s Black History Month’ necessarily deter me,” said Hazel Floyd, a senior majoring in political science and philosophy, saying she thinks Ivey’s proclamation and her support of banning “divisive concepts” are contradictory. She said that regardless of the contradicting action, she is glad the governor still acknowledged the month.

“Even though they may be trying to hold us down, they can’t deny its existence,” she said.

Ivey also acknowledged Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 20, the same day as Inauguration Day, despite Alabama and Mississippi still recognizing the paid federal holiday as Robert E. Lee Day since 1901 and 1910, respectively.

While Black students say they feel the University is limited on how it can openly hold events involving “divisive concepts” due to the law, they are still finding ways to celebrate their heritage.

Jace White, a freshman majoring in news media, said that he’s celebrating by continuing to educate himself on Black history while sharing what he learns with others.

“I’ve been able to document it and just educate people about it,” he said, adding that if “people know about the issues,” then “we can do something about it.”

As of the fall 2024 semester, according to the University office of Institutional Research and Assessment, 12% of the total student population identifies as Black, making up 4,887 of the 40,846 students enrolled.

Charles Wright, a sophomore majoring in criminal justice, said that he feels he’s “not really seen” at the University, compared to when he attended Alabama A&M University, a historically Black university, before transferring this school year.

“They [A&M] found every other day to celebrate it,” he said. “I feel like the whole month was a party itself. I feel Black UA is great, but still has some kinks to work out.”

Due to SB129’s banning of offices or spaces dedicated to certain races or identities, the Black Student Union lost its office in the Student Center.

“We are saddened by this loss — not just of a physical space, but of a place where we have gathered, shared, and built a community rooted in our shared experiences, struggles, and triumphs,” the BSU said in an Instagram post. “Our office was more than just four walls; it was a haven for all of us, a place where we could be ourselves, support one another, and celebrate our culture and heritage.”

Students are not the only ones on campus affected by SB129, let alone speaking out against it. Three University professors are currently involved in a lawsuit against Ivey and the UA Board of Trustees over SB129, claiming it violates the First and 14th Amendments.

Ayinde Tor, a sophomore majoring in biology, said he is celebrating Black History Month just by being a Black man at the University.

“I feel like that alone just speaks so much volume, knowing that I have the power and I have the will to be here as a Black man on this great campus, despite all of the hardships that are going on in Alabama,” he said.

According to The Source, there are over 30 student organization tailored to fostering community for Black students, including the BSU, the Black Graduate Student Association, Black Faculty & Staff Ambassadors and The National Council of Negro Women.

“I’m gonna still celebrate despite what’s going on, because at the end of the day, I know our heritage,” said Malik Cooper, a senior majoring in public health. “I’m going to continue to celebrate that regardless of what bills, laws or policy come to pass.”

The University did not make a public announcement acknowledging Black History Month this year. It had previously done so in 2024, giving the BSU a platform to announce events it would be holding throughout the month.

“It’s not like we’ve never dealt with this; this is what we’ve been dealing with since being forced to come to this country,” White said. “We’re used to having challenges in the wild fight.”