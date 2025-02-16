SGA Senate approves resolutions concerning Opioid Awareness Day, financial affairs

On Thursday, the SGA Senate approved 3 resolutions proposed in the past few sessions, including recognition of International Opioid Awareness Day and student organization funding requests.

Grace Murphy, a senior majoring in advertising, and Aydan Graham, a junior majoring in international studies and political science, spoke during the meeting to promote a resolution, authored by College of Arts and Sciences Sen. Freddie Nelson. They proposed that the University recognize International Opioid Awareness Day on Aug. 31 of every year on account of drug overdoses on campus.

“This project has been absolutely amazing for me, and I’m really happy it has made it this far. Since last session, there’s been at least one more overdose on our own campus, so voting yes on this resolution would be helping us get one step further to being a safer campus,” Murphy said.

Murphy and Graham also spoke at the last Senate meeting in favor of the legislation.

In the previous session, the resolution was sent to the Belonging and Wellness Committee for review; on Thursday it passed. The SGA will create and share graphics promoting International Opioid Awareness Day and begin to plan tabling events in collaboration with Project Health, End Overdose and Prepared At All Times in an effort to promote awareness about drug abuse.

“This resolution is an opportunity for the University and the SGA Senate to highlight International Opioid Awareness Day and create a stable ground where we can, ultimately, eliminate this issue on campus and in the country, too,” Nelson said.

Additionally, two acts authored by Culverhouse Sen. Conner Forbes and Vice President of Financial Affairs Lucas Weldon were proposed to approve student organization funding requests for the Jan. 26 and Feb. 2 deadlines. Both acts passed.

An act — authored by College of Human Environmental Sciences Sen. Hannon Bulger and A&S Sen. Brooke Romanowsky — proposed that the SGA host a weeklong textile drive to support fashion design students.

“We found a need for this because fashion design students have to fully fund all of their own projects, and this seemed really expensive on top of all of the other students’ costs. This would be a great, easy way to relieve some of these costs, as many textiles get thrown away every day,” Bulger said.

The act was sent to the Student Affairs Committee for further review. If it is passed, the SGA will host “Textiles for the Tide,” where students could donate clothing and fabric for fashion design students to pick up and use for their projects.

A resolution to host a networking seminar to allow students to hear from guest speakers and show off Global Health Connections, a website that connects students to alumni in their career, was sent to the Student Affairs Committee for review.