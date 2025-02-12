Opinion | Locked in the label: Why we shouldn’t rely on astrology and personality tests

The COVID-19 quarantine in 2020 was marked by increased screen time, isolation and an overarching loom of uncertainty. School closures, restrictions on public gatherings and separation from loved ones forced us into a box — our homes. In a time when the world felt beyond our control, we turned inward, searching for a sense of identity and understanding in an environment that offered few answers.

Many looked to digital platforms for these answers. A plethora of social media trends — highlighting astrology, personality tests such as the Myers-Briggs personality assessment and archetypes — quickly flooded our algorithms.

Though many view these tests and charts as mere entertainment, their results can provide an incomplete reflection of ourselves. While self-image is intrinsic to the ways we live our lives and interact with others, we often rely too heavily on external influences to shape it.

By accepting these results as truth, we are not looking at an entire reflection of ourselves, rather an incomplete and generalized narrative.

This effect becomes even more pronounced when these tools are marketed to younger demographics, preying on the vulnerability that comes with growing into adulthood and the process of self-discovery.

When it comes to personality tests, Time Magazine posits that they “make you feel seen,” while Technique says, “Users tend to take tests to receive the desired results rather than answering questions with authenticity.”

Especially with questions about your ability to make new friends or how you respond to emotionally heightened situations, as seen in the Myers-Briggs type indicator, it’s tempting to project the traits we would ideally possess rather than answer truthfully.

Birth charts can also lead us to falsely identify with certain situations or struggles based on something as arbitrary as the time we were born. The last time I checked, the Co-Star app, a social networking platform that provides daily horoscope updates and allows users to compare their charts with friends, warned me that I may struggle developing strong relationships and may have tendencies that block me from understanding the world.

These tools often focus on traits and qualities that can be superficial or generalized, leading to oversimplification. Time Magazine further says, “Personality exists on a spectrum, and no single test can capture all the nuances that define a person.”

Beyond social media, the downsides of these tests and categorizations permeate facets of our daily lives. Many employers use personality tests during the hiring process, even though there is little evidence that these results can predict job performance. Many dating apps even offer the option to include your zodiac sign or personality type on your profile. While traits such as introversion or extraversion may play a role in dating compatibility, I find it difficult to understand how the time of your birth can influence this compatibility.

While birth charts and personality tests can be interesting to explore, their results are generalized and fail to consider us holistically. True self-awareness and self-image don’t come from results on a screen; they emerge through a genuine exploration of our inner selves and our aspirations. This process can only unfold with time and through our interactions with the world around us.